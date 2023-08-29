List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    FDOT Awards Superior Construction $117M Resiliency Contract for Flagler, Volusia Counties

    Tue August 29, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Superior Construction


    The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has chosen Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, as its preferred contractor to complete a $117 million resiliency project on State Road (S.R.) A1A in Flagler and Volusia counties.

    Superior has teamed with Kisinger Campo & Associates (KCA) to offer design and constructability solutions across a 13-mi. stretch of S.R. A1A, designated as a Florida Scenic Highway in 2002.

    Numerous hurricanes and tropical systems have battered S.R. A1A in recent years, leaving the corridor vulnerable to future storms and subsequent severe flooding. Superior previously constructed successful retaining walls in northern Flagler Beach that FDOT hopes to emulate for this project.

    "While Superior is known for its timely storm-related emergency repairs, like those performed at the Sanibel Causeway, this resiliency project aims to spare the Atlantic coastal communities of Flagler Beach and Ormond by the Sea harsh impacts of future tropical storms," said Central Florida Division Manager Ryan Hamrick. "We hope it will become a benchmark for resilient infrastructure across coastal states."

    The scope of this phased design-build contract, Superior's third of its kind for the state, includes reinforcing the coastline by designing and constructing two innovative fiberglass reinforced retaining walls. The buried seawalls are intended to provide long-term corrosion protection to the roadway, making it serviceable, functional and resilient for decades to come. Superior also will restore the existing beaches and dunes by reinforcing them with additional sand while minimizing environmental impacts to the popular tourist destination.

    Superior will coordinate with the general public, representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection throughout the design and construction process to protect local wildlife and ensure the project adheres to strict environmental guidelines. An environmental engineer will identify sea turtle nests on project-adjacent beaches, which will be cordoned off to protect them during construction.

    The nature of the project's emergency procurement method will allow Superior and KCA to provide an initial design and begin construction while still designing additional project features. The construction phase will initiate in late 2023 and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

    For more information, visit superiorconstruction.com.




    Today's top stories

    Next Phase of $3.2B Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project Under Way

    Fort Myer Construction Leads Design-Build Job On D.C.-Area Roadway

    Unveiling the Future: Alternative Power Trends at The Utility Expo

    NJR Construction LLC Building Bridges Across Conn., Western Mass.

    Yoder & Frey Taps Thurston to Create Expansion, Boost Brand

    LiuGong NA Announces Cornerstone Equipment Now Part of Dealer Network

    To Conform With Recent Supreme Court Decision, EPA, Army Amend 'Waters of the United States' Rule

    Don Smock Wins Three Awards at Marketing Competition



     

    Read more about...

    FLORIDA Florida Department of Transportation Infrastructure Roadwork Superior Construction






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA