As part of the controlled roll out of the recent global distribution agreement, Fecon LLC announced the addition of Vermeer Southeast.

With 11 dealership locations throughout Alabama, Florida and Georgia and affiliated companies in the Caribbean, Vermeer Southeast provides a robust line of mulching equipment that incorporates the best of Vermeer and Fecon mulching technology.

It will begin stocking Fecon-made forestry mulching tractors and attachments in addition to its full lineup of Vermeer branded forestry equipment, making it simpler for customers to find the equipment best suited to their needs.

With dealership locations in Birmingham, Ala., Boynton Beach, Fla., Buford, Ga., Clearwater, Fla., Ft. Myers, Fla., Jacksonville, Fla., Marietta, Ga., Miami, Fla., Orlando, Fla., Pensacola, Fla., and Savannah, Ga., Vermeer Southeast offers new and used equipment for sale, as well as rental, parts sales and full-service capabilities.

"Fecon's forestry mulching tractors and attachments are well built and have a great reputation in the industry," said Mark Miller, Vermeer Southeast vice president of sales. "They are a great complement to our product offering."

For more information visit www.Fecon.com and VermeerSoutheast.com.

