Designed specifically as a knife tool mulcher, every aspect of the Blackhawk, including rotor diameter and size, ratio of knives to rotor, cutting chamber, even the hydraulic lines, contribute to maximize its production capacity. Ideal for skid steer and compact tracked loaders with hydraulic flows of 27 to 45gpm, this new mulcher features 30 knife tools and has a 76 in. cutting width. It is an excellent tool for clearing brush and vegetation, shredding material in woodland urban interface zones, clearing rights-of-way, lot clearing and clean-up, site preparation, and more, according to the manufacturer.

This optimized rotor can aggressively shred standing vegetation as well as process materials already on the ground. The ability to process already felled materials creates a more aesthetically appealing end-product and eliminates partially processed material being left behind.

Because the Blackhawk efficiently channels material through its cutting cycle, there is minimal draw on the engine, resulting in significantly improved fuel efficiency. Should a rotor stall occur, the unit will immediately recover when extricated from the stall-causing material and be ready to re-engage. Most of the finely chipped material is broadcast forward of the rotor to minimize the re-processing of already shredded material, further enhancing its efficiency and effectiveness, according to the manufacturer.

Hydraulic lines have been completely redesigned for better flow through the mulcher. Elimination of 90-degree bends reduces heat buildup in the hydraulic fluid, which allows longer run times and longer service of hydraulic components. Each Blackhawk mulcher can be fine-tuned to the specific hydraulic output of its carrier. Adjusting hydraulic displacement of the motor to match hydraulic flow supplied boosts the rotor performance and efficiency.

Bolt-in wear parts enhance the economy of the Blackhawk. Rugged construction includes 5/16 in. thick HS steel cutting chamber with AR steel replaceable wear parts.

For more information, call 513/696-4430 or visit www.Fecon.com.

