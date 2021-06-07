The PCD has a 24 ft. retracted overall length, equipped with a telescoping tongue. When fully extended, it increases the overall length to 40 ft., creating the ability to haul utility poles up to 60 ft. in length.

Felling Trailers announced the addition of the PCD pole/cargo/dump trailer to its utilities-based product line.

The PCD model class is a workhorse of Felling Trailers' Utility/Telecom solutions, according to the manufacturer, allowing an operator to carry out a host of transport runs without changing out trailers.

The pole/cargo/dump can transport poles, backfill, debris and even reels with the optional removable reel stands. It is one unit with the functionality of four.

Operator safety, functionality and maintenance are prime factors when any company is looking into equipment acquisition. These same factors are even more vital in the Utility & Telcom Industry as they serve, build and maintain infrastructures for their state and local regions. Thus the PCD's multi-use capabilities can assure operators many years of reliable, time-saving, trouble-free service, according to Felling.

The PCD has a 24 ft. retracted overall length, equipped with a telescoping tongue. When fully extended, it increases the overall length to 40 ft., creating the ability to haul utility poles up to 60 ft. in length. Removable 96 in. wide bolster with sliding, removable 21 in. lever lock stanchions. A 45 in. wide bolster is included in the base spec with 60 and 96 in. wide front bolster options, with sliding 21 in. lever lock stanchions.

All bolster locations include a strap winch and 4 in . by 30 ft. nylon straps to secure the utility poles. The PCD model class consists of three models with GVWRs (gross vehicle weight rating) ranging from 16,000 to 23,000 lbs.

Designed for functionality and ease of use, all the trailer wiring runs inside the tongue traveling in a heavy-duty energy chain (cat track). No user intervention is required of the wiring when extending and retracting the tongue. This eliminates common issues an operator may encounter with other pole trailer configurations, such as the possibility of the trailer plug being pulled out and damaged. If the user would forget to plug the wiring back in after extending or retracting the tongue, you wouldn't have any lights or electric brakes. What might be worse is if the trailer came detached from the tow vehicle, the break-away system for the brakes would be inoperable, according to Felling.

There is need for a lynchpin to keep the telescopic tongue in place; the telescoping tongue is equipped with a 2 in. cold rolled steel, positive locking adjustment pin and designed with a notched flange welded on the pin. The flange notches have to pass through two tabs welded 90 degrees from each other, assuring a positive locked position. The 2 in. positive locking adjustment pin is attached to the trailer with a chain to prevent loss.

The cargo bed offers a 3-in-1 functionality; standard cargo bed provides the ability to utilize the trailer for everyday material hauling needs, dual hydraulic cylinders paired with a drop-down rear tailgate offers a fully functioning dump trailer, option removable reel stands to gain the ability to transport up to two 72 in. diameter reels.

The cargo bed is 12 ft. long by 72 in. wide by 15 in. tall with a 3/16 in. smooth steel floor, (4) 5/8 in. straight d-rings mounted in box corners and twin hydraulic cylinders. Powering this system is a heavy-duty battery, 12-volt hydraulic pump and 15-ft. corded pendant remote. Gas-operated hydraulic power packs are available, along with a solar panel charging system.

The option of removable reel stands not only allows the operator the ability to transport two reels simultaneously but also to payout/take-up material. The reel stands can be equipped with Felling Trailers' 12 in. overspin and 16 in. tensioning brakes and a heavy-duty hydraulic drive system. The HD reel stand assemblies include SAE 660 bronze reel bar bushings.

Felling Trailers' PCD models incorporate all of the standard features an operator wants and needs to get through a day's schedule of pole replacements, line maintenance, cable deployment and cleanup. A cross-functional unit like the PCD ensures the trailer will remain utilized throughout its life. Many times, a dedicated utility pole, pole cargo, hydraulic dump, or utility reel trailer is purchased for a specific project. The downfall with equipment dedicated to a particular task is it leads to a lot of idle time between uses. The additional upfront investment is quickly accounted for when you consider the purchasing, licensing and maintenance of multiple trailers that have to be accounted for in the life cycle of the trailers, according to the manufacturer.

