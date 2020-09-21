--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

FEMA Head Tours New West Virginia High School Construction Site

Mon September 21, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Charleston Gazette-Mail

Site preparation began in January, after the $19.7 million contract was awarded to Doss Enterprises. (Gov. Jim Justice photo)
Site preparation began in January, after the $19.7 million contract was awarded to Doss Enterprises. (Gov. Jim Justice photo)
Site preparation began in January, after the $19.7 million contract was awarded to Doss Enterprises. (Gov. Jim Justice photo)


The new Herbert Hoover High School campus beginning to take shape near Elkview, W.V., "is an excellent example of planning with foresight," said Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) chief Pete T. Gaynor, who observed earth-moving work under way at the school's construction site Sept. 10.

"This is what disaster mitigation is all about — you build back smarter, not the way it was before, to create something resilient for the community," Gaynor said.

He made his remarks after touring a hillside cut-and-fill site preparation for the school being performed on a 246-acre tract between Interstate 79 and U.S. Highway 119 by Doss Enterprises, from Jane Lew, W.V. He was accompanied by Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams, West Virginia Division of Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Oakley and FEMA's Region III administrator, MaryAnn Tierney.

The old high school was damaged beyond repair in June 2016 by some of the worst flooding in West Virginia history. The flashfloods across the state were generated by a series of powerful thunderstorms.

With their school building destroyed, Hoover students have been attending classes in portable classroom trailers in Elkview while waiting for a new school to be funded and a site selected for it.

FEMA is paying for at least $52 million of the new school's $70 million price tag.

"I am pleased with the progress being made so far," Williams said. "This community has suffered a terrible loss," but will end up with a campus that is "state of the art, and something that will last at least the lifetime of its first students."

Site preparation began in January, after the $19.7 million contract was awarded to Doss Enterprises. The work involves moving 2.3 million cubic yards of earth, grading and compacting the site of the new building and athletic fields, construction of an access road and utility corridors, and installation of stormwater controls. That work is now about two-thirds complete and is expected to end by late 2020.

The finished Hoover High School is expected to open on time for the Fall 2022 semester.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

FEMA Flooding Schools West Virginia