"See a need, fill a need," said Craig Ferguson, owner of Ferguson Equipment and Trailer Sales in Dover, Minn.

Craig Ferguson has been in business for 36 years and started out in a small shop with just a torch, grinder, and stick welder. Ferguson specializes in good quality used wheel loaders and attachments and if the company doesn't have what a customers is looking for, there's a good chance it can find it, according to Ferguson.

When a customer purchased a low-hour John Deere 444K wheel loader, he wanted to know if Ferguson could find the same machine in a high-lift model, which can be extremely hard to find and can command top dollar for a quality used machine.

Ferguson told the customer it would be faster to fabricate a high lift conversion kit for the 444K he had on his lot, and that's how the C.F. High Lift Kit was born. After securing a patent, Ferguson started a new division and orders are coming in, even from as far away as Uruguay.

"We plan on continuing to expand this part of our business, adding more models all the time," said Ferguson. "The first one we fabricated for the John Deere 444K is still in use today and working great. Lead times are very reasonable, and we can do custom work, as well. We can build a high lift kit for any loader we sell."

The bolt-on C.F. High Lift Kit provides additional reach and is designed to give high lift capabilities to a standard loader, adding 12 in. to 16 in. of extra reach depending on the machine. Installation only takes approximately a half-hour and requires no cutting or welding, and the high lift kit attaches to a machine with just a few bolts, according to the company.

The C.F. High Lift Kits include the following:

Two boom brackets custom fit to the machine;

One extended Z-bar dog bone;

Two hardened bolts with bushings for boom arms and dog bone; and

Six hardened ¾-in. bolts for side plates.

Ferguson Equipment and Trailer Sales is currently building C.F. High Lift Kits for the following models: Deere 444 H/J/K/L/P, Brazil G; Deere 524 H/J/K/L/P, Brazil G; Deere 544 H/J/K/L/P, Brazil G; Deere 624 H/J/K/L/P, Brazil G; Deere 644 H/J/K/L/P, Brazil G; Case 621 D/E/F/G; Case 721 D/E/F/G; and New Holland 170-B

The company reported that High Lift Kits for John Deere tool carrier models will be available soon.

For more information, visit https://www.ferguson-trailersales.com/cf-high-lift-kit/

