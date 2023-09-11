Work includes the reconstruction of bridges, widening of roadways, and safety improvements for the surrounding communities.

Ferrovial, a global infrastructure operator, announced, through subsidiary Webber, it was awarded nine construction projects in Texas and Florida, totaling more than $1 billion.

Work includes the reconstruction of bridges, widening of roadways and safety improvements for the surrounding communities.

Ferrovial, through its construction subsidiaries, is now working on projects across 10 states, strengthening its growing presence in the United States.

"I am proud of the work our team is doing to improve the safety of our roadways and alleviate traffic congestion in our communities," said Jose Carlos Esteban, president and CEO of Webber. "These projects position us for continued growth, developing our talent, and expanding our relevant backlog in Texas and along the East Coast."

In Florida, the $79.9 million project is the company's first large heavy civil project in the state, where it already maintains roads in Orange, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, and the Port of Miami tunnel.

Webber will reconstruct one of the busiest interchanges in the city of Jacksonville — the interchange of I-95 and U.S. 1, also known as Martin Luther King Parkway. Work is under way and expected to be completed in spring 2025.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) awarded Webber eight projects throughout the state:

IH-10 Reconstruction Colorado County, $365 million — This project will consist of the complete reconstruction of 12 mi. of IH-10 between Houston and San Antonio. The proposed corridor will consist of three concrete main lanes and two asphalt frontage road lanes in each direction. Throughout the project, a total of 18 bridges will be completely replaced. Construction is expected to begin in January 2024 with estimated completion in 2027.

— This project will consist of the complete reconstruction of 12 mi. of IH-10 between Houston and San Antonio. The proposed corridor will consist of three concrete main lanes and two asphalt frontage road lanes in each direction. Throughout the project, a total of 18 bridges will be completely replaced. Construction is expected to begin in January 2024 with estimated completion in 2027. IH-10 Guadalupe County, $245.2 million — Taking place in Seguin, Texas, this project will include a reconstruction and widening of approximately 4 mi. of existing road, along with new bridges and concrete pavement. Other scopes of work include the construction of new frontage roads, a new direct traffic connector between SH 46 and IH19, bridges built over the Union Pacific Railroad and side street reconstruction.

— Taking place in Seguin, Texas, this project will include a reconstruction and widening of approximately 4 mi. of existing road, along with new bridges and concrete pavement. Other scopes of work include the construction of new frontage roads, a new direct traffic connector between SH 46 and IH19, bridges built over the Union Pacific Railroad and side street reconstruction. U.S. 59 San Jacinto, $190 million — With a complete reconstruction of 6 mi. along U.S. 59, this project will consist of the construction of three concrete main-lanes, two concrete frontage road lanes in each direction, and the replacement of 23 bridges. Construction will begin in January 2024 with an end date in 2028.

— With a complete reconstruction of 6 mi. along U.S. 59, this project will consist of the construction of three concrete main-lanes, two concrete frontage road lanes in each direction, and the replacement of 23 bridges. Construction will begin in January 2024 with an end date in 2028. U.S. 75 Collin County, $58.5 million — This freeway operational improvement project of the traffic barrier, signage, illumination and pavement markings will take place along 17 mi. of roadway. Work will begin in January 2024.

— This freeway operational improvement project of the traffic barrier, signage, illumination and pavement markings will take place along 17 mi. of roadway. Work will begin in January 2024. Lubbock County Woodrow Road, $37.9 million — The 2.5-mi. project will reconstruct and widen an existing two-lane FM roadway into four lanes with a dedicated left turn lane from Indiana Avenue to U.S. Highway 87 in south Lubbock County. This roadway is the main corridor for the Lubbock Cooper Independent School District, and with the reconstruction of the roadway, traffic flow and safety will be improved for those in the district. Work will begin in October 2023 and estimated to be completed in 2025.

— The 2.5-mi. project will reconstruct and widen an existing two-lane FM roadway into four lanes with a dedicated left turn lane from Indiana Avenue to U.S. Highway 87 in south Lubbock County. This roadway is the main corridor for the Lubbock Cooper Independent School District, and with the reconstruction of the roadway, traffic flow and safety will be improved for those in the district. Work will begin in October 2023 and estimated to be completed in 2025. IH-27 Bridge Replacement, $24.3 million — With the demo and reconstruction of three existing bridges on IH-27, this project will facilitate cargo movement into and around Lubbock, Texas. Because this area is a cargo route, two of the bridges must remain open to facilitate the movement of cargo, therefore each bridge must be demoed and rebuilt separately from the others.

— With the demo and reconstruction of three existing bridges on IH-27, this project will facilitate cargo movement into and around Lubbock, Texas. Because this area is a cargo route, two of the bridges must remain open to facilitate the movement of cargo, therefore each bridge must be demoed and rebuilt separately from the others. U.S. 59 Wharton, $7.1 million — This TxDOT Safety Improvement project that will consist of installing a single slope concrete barrier wall in the median to separate the northbound and southbound traffic. With the Hydraulically Efficient Barrier wall it will also maintain positive drainage should flooding occur in the 100-year floodplain portion of the highway.

— This TxDOT Safety Improvement project that will consist of installing a single slope concrete barrier wall in the median to separate the northbound and southbound traffic. With the Hydraulically Efficient Barrier wall it will also maintain positive drainage should flooding occur in the 100-year floodplain portion of the highway. IH-635 Dallas County, $4.2 million — Planned to begin in October and last eight months, the barrier rail project includes the installation of 4.59 mi. of new median barrier to improve the safety for those in the surrounding area.

Webber, a Ferrovial construction U.S. subsidiary, specializes in heavy civil, waterworks, energy and infrastructure services, dedicated to safely providing intelligent solutions to its clients and community. Webber is currently working on more than 50 construction projects and managing 40 infrastructure maintenance contracts in North America.

Today's top stories