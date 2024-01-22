List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Finlay Welcomes Columbus Equipment as Authorized Distributor of Kentucky

    Mon January 22, 2024 - National Edition
    Finlay


    As the authorized Finlay distributor, Columbus Equipment will market and support the full range of tracked Finlay products, including crushers, screeners and conveyors.
    Photo courtesy of Finlay
    As the authorized Finlay distributor, Columbus Equipment will market and support the full range of tracked Finlay products, including crushers, screeners and conveyors.

    Finlay, global pioneers in the crushing, screening and conveying industry, announced Columbus Equipment as the authorized distributor for the state of Kentucky.

    This collaboration is a significant milestone in the rapidly expanding Finlay U.S. distribution network and reinforces its commitment to providing world class tracked crushing and screening equipment in the state.

    Columbus has earned a solid reputation for its commitment to excellence and laser focused customer-centric approach. It is an experienced distributor with more than 17 years of expertise serving the materials processing and recycling industries. Its dedication to delivering service and support aligns perfectly with Finlay's values, ensuring customers in Kentucky receive expert assistance and access to innovative and proven dependable machinery, the company said.

    "We are thrilled to welcome Columbus Equipment to the ‘Finlay family' as our distributor for Kentucky," said Phil Berresford, regional sales manager at Finlay. "Their reputation for unwavering dedication and expertise makes Columbus the ideal distributor to serve the demanding requirements of customers. Their sales and after-market service and support teams have a wealth of experience of tracked equipment and understand the applications and challenges that customers work with on a daily basis. They will also offer training and rental services to customers."

    As the authorized Finlay distributor, Columbus Equipment will market and support the full range of tracked Finlay products, including crushers, screeners and conveyors. Its dedicated and experienced after-sales service and support teams will be on hand to support operators in achieving optimal performance and productivity of Finlay equipment.

    "We are excited to represent Finlay and the opportunity it presents to provide our customers with robust, reliable and best-in-class equipment solutions," said Mark DiSalvo, VP of Material Processing at Columbus Equipment.

    "This collaboration enables us to further serve the materials processing industry in Kentucky, offering customers access to Finlay's innovative equipment. We are delighted to be an extension of the Finlay team. Their expansive product line is an ideal pairing to our existing product lines and enables us to provide our customers with high-quality equipment that they can depend upon for their crushing, screening and conveying needs.

    For more information, visit www.columbusequipmentmp.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




