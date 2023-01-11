Swinerton, the California based builder with more than 130 years of experience, announced recently that it is contracted to deliver more than $350 million of construction to California's Central Valley over the next three years. The project work spans education, medical, civic and gaming industries and will create more than 400 new construction industry jobs in the region during that time.

The Central Valley has always been a vital region for Swinerton, which traces its roots to the area when its founder, Charles Lindgren, helped rebuild the city of Bakersfield following a devastating fire in 1889. Swinerton plans to construct more than 533,000 sq.-ft. for six projects in the area, including the $72 million renovation and expansion of Tachi Palace Casino and the $22.3 million police station for the city of Los Banos. While many of the projects are in the pre-construction and planning phases, Swinerton recently completed preconstruction and construction services to convert a K-Mart into a new 93,000 sq.-ft. T-Mobile Customer Experience Center in Kingsburg. Swinerton's planning and work on the adaptive reuse project led to an early project completion for the client.

"Swinerton is thrilled to be back in the Central Valley helping clients execute their visions, while paying homage to our roots to deliver quality construction to the area," said Jeff Good, vice president of Swinerton. "With the T-Mobile project, we were able to collaborate with several partners to create a high-energy space, full of amenities for the company's customer experience employees."

To further support and create additional jobs in the area and the local economy, Swinerton is hosting recruiting events at Tioga Brewery in Fresno. The events will allow local subcontractors to learn about upcoming job opportunities and network with the Swinerton leadership team.

Swinerton is committed to helping the community in addition to creating jobs and constructing new buildings in the Central Valley. In 2021, Swinerton donated and packaged hygiene products to aid youth experiencing homelessness in Fresno and Kingsburg; and this holiday season, the company raised funds and hosted a toy drive for the Los Banos Police Activities League, a non-profit helping local youth.

