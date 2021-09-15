Road Choice, a private-label, all-makes aftermarket parts brand, announced that its first dedicated retail store is now open at Ballard Truck Center in Tewksbury, Mass., serving the greater Boston area.

The 1,120 sq.-ft. retail store features the product lines in highest demand from transport customers for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, trailers and buses. It also will allow customers to access the complete Road Choice portfolio of more than 50 product categories.

"Ballard is committed to servicing our customers to the best of our ability, and our goal is to have a readily available inventory of parts at a competitive price for all of our customers' needs. This is where Road Choice fits in," said Steve Grahn, president and owner of Ballard Truck Center.

"Road Choice's product line is compatible with many makes and models of trucks, trailers and buses, allowing Ballard to offer a quality product at a fair price."

With six facilities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Ballard Truck Center's Tewksbury site was chosen for the Road Choice store due to its central location, making it ideal to service a diverse customer base. The Road Choice parts portfolio complements Ballard's service offerings to include many makes and models for Class 5-8 trucks, trailers and buses.

The Road Choice product pricing structure also positions Ballard competitively, opening up new sales opportunities in the area, the company said.

"Our goal at Road Choice is to offer trucking and bus customers a one-stop shop for aftermarket parts that they can rely on to keep their vehicles moving on the road. The introduction of our first dedicated retail store at Ballard Truck Center is an extension of achieving that goal," said Jessica Kopp, marketing manager of Road Choice.

"We're proud to partner with Ballard Truck Center on their investment in the Road Choice brand. It is a strong reflection on Road Choice's aftermarket solutions that maximize vehicle uptime and budget. We look forward to working with other dealers interested in expanding the Road Choice presence at their locations."

Ballard's Road Choice retail store is staffed with dedicated personnel trained specifically to sell the Road Choice product line. This ensures both truck and bus customers are provided the guidance and expertise needed to purchase the aftermarket parts they seek. Road Choice's wide array of parts portfolio ranges from drivetrain, engine cooling and HVAC parts to brakes, steering, suspension, among many others.

Each Road Choice part comes with a minimum of a one-year warranty. In some cases, the warranty is longer and may include extended labor coverage. In addition to the warranty, customers are covered by the support of more than 600 retailers throughout the United States and Canada, ensuring parts and services availability.

Road Choice truck parts also are sold exclusively online through the Road Choice dealer network via PartsASIST, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and shipped to your doorstep by local Road Choice dealer or at will-call parts pickup.

For more information, visit www.roadchoice.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

