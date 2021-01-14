Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu January 14, 2021 - Southeast Edition
Five North Carolina public school districts in economically distressed areas will be receiving approximately $60 million in grant funds for construction of new school buildings.
The news was announced by former N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson prior to his term ending in early January.
The monies will be disbursed to the districts from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund.
In a press release, Johnson said, "This is the fourth year and the second time [in 2020] that these funds have been made available to benefit our students and educators who have had to deal with outdated facilities. These grants will help address our state's need to replace old, outdated schools with better learning environments."
The N.C. General Assembly created the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund using a combination of revenue from the North Carolina Education Lottery and a local dollar match. In Tier 1, the most distressed areas, the match is $1 for every $3 in grant funds. In Tier 2, the match is one-to one. The maximum grant amount per project is $15 million in Tier 1 counties and $10 million in Tier 2 counties.
The five districts are Bladen, Carteret, Catawba, Cleveland and Harnett counties.
Johnson's press release included the following dollar amounts and details of the construction projects planned in each area:
The Needs Based Public School Capital Fund has awarded a total of $358.9 million to 31 local school districts since 2016. Projects funded include the replacement of 31 existing schools and the creation of 36 new schools or school buildings.