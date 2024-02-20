Photo courtesy of Manitowoc Primed to become India's largest and most important airport, the Noida International Airport is set to transform aviation infrastructure in the country.

Construction giant Tata Projects is leading construction on the impressive new Noida International Airport being built on the outskirts of New Delhi, India.

To manage lifting work on the huge infrastructure development, the company purchased two Potain MCT 565 A topless tower cranes and rented an additional three MCT 385 A tower cranes from Rental Partners.

The Potain cranes are heading the construction of the main terminal building, which is scheduled for completion at the end of 2024. The MCT 565 A M25 models have a maximum capacity of 27.5 tons and allow up to 262 ft. of jib. In collaboration with Manitowoc's Lift Solutions, Tata extended this reach to an impressive 279 ft., allowing for greater jobsite coverage.

The capability of Manitowoc's Lift Solutions team to engineer this extension was a leading factor in Tata Project's decision to purchase the cranes.

"We're proud to have a longstanding relationship with Potain India. Over the years, we've had remarkable performance from our older Potain cranes, some of which have been in operation for more than 25 years without a breakdown. That speaks volumes for the quality and durability of Potain cranes, and the MCT 565 A continues that proud tradition," said Alok Banik, deputy general manager of plant & machinery at Tata Projects.

The MCT 565 A cranes lift loads ranging from 1.1 to 4.4 tons and boast a freestanding height under hook of 200 ft. Alongside them are the three MCT 385 A L16 cranes which have a maximum capacity of 17.6 tons and have been configured with a 246 ft. jib length and at a height under hook of 201 ft.

The timeline for construction is very tight, so reliability and crane speed are crucial.

Tata Projects is a long-time Potain customer and owns more than 50 of its cranes, using them on projects across the country. The company is one of the largest and most-respected contractors in India, with expertise in urban and industrial infrastructure projects. Previous landmark projects include the New Parliament Building, Delhi, and the Chennai Metro Rail. Tata Projects' strategic investment in Potain cranes underscores the company's commitment to delivering top-quality projects and contributing to India's expanding infrastructure.

