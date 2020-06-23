More versatile than a thumb and bucket attachment, Gradall grapple attachments can be used to reach out and remove brush, debris and tree limbs that may block roadways.

Fixed thumb grapple attachments effectively expand the capabilities of Gradall excavators in emergency applications after severe weather, as well as for routine job site cleanup and demolition. The fixed thumb grapple is a primary attachment for Gradall Storm Recovery Series models — wheeled excavators designed to provide emergency response to the aftermath of hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters.

More versatile than a thumb and bucket attachment, Gradall grapple attachments can be used to reach out and remove brush, debris and tree limbs that may block roadways. This advantage combines with Gradall excavator mobility — the highway speed model can be driven at 60 mph to address blocked roadways and provide access to other first responders.

Grapples also are particularly adept at moving bulky, irregularly shaped objects, municipal waste and building materials during demolition and site cleanup operations.

Maintaining a strong, positive grip on loads, grapples can be positioned precisely with the Gradall boom that simultaneously telescopes and rotates 220 degrees without any loss of boom power.

Grapples are available for Gradall's Series V excavators as well as budget-priced Discovery Series models.

For more information, call 800/445-4752 or visit www.gradall.com.