Earthwave presents its FleetWatcher real-time executive scoreboard functionality, a scorecard for its popular materials management system (MMS), which allows users to see key performance indicators (KPIs) in an easy-to-understand format displayed on their phone, tablet or computer.

In real-time, users can view their tons per hour by crew or by truck, feet per minute, cycle time, trucking cost per ton (TCpT), and more. Color coding shows at-a-glance what metrics need corrective action, as KPIs are automatically measured against estimated benchmarks. Metrics shaded in green are meeting their targets, yellow shading indicates those to monitor and red shading shows underperformance.

Total tons loaded is automatically compared to shift times to show users if they are ahead of schedule or behind with both a bar chart showing progress and a numerical indicator of percentage. Metrics can be graphed to quickly show performance over time. Users can select the KPIs to display and change them as desired.

This instant visibility into performance allows managers to add trucks, re-route them to different plants, improve cycle times and more to streamline productivity and profitability. Accurate information and analysis also can be used to bid future projects and win more business, the company said.

Earthwave Technologies manufactures construction-specific wireless telematic products which provide complete visibility to all components used within the process. Its Fleetwatcher materials management solution (MMS) is being used by asphalt paving contractors across the United States. It also offers modules for e-ticketing, off-road construction and more.

