CEG Founder, Ed McKeon, Passes Away
List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

FleetWatcher Executive Scoreboard Presents KPIs in Easy-to-Understand Format

Tue January 04, 2022 - National Edition
Earthwave Technologies


In real-time, users can view their tons per hour by crew or by truck, feet per minute, cycle time, trucking cost per ton (TCpT) and more.
In real-time, users can view their tons per hour by crew or by truck, feet per minute, cycle time, trucking cost per ton (TCpT) and more.

Earthwave presents its FleetWatcher real-time executive scoreboard functionality, a scorecard for its popular materials management system (MMS), which allows users to see key performance indicators (KPIs) in an easy-to-understand format displayed on their phone, tablet or computer.

In real-time, users can view their tons per hour by crew or by truck, feet per minute, cycle time, trucking cost per ton (TCpT), and more. Color coding shows at-a-glance what metrics need corrective action, as KPIs are automatically measured against estimated benchmarks. Metrics shaded in green are meeting their targets, yellow shading indicates those to monitor and red shading shows underperformance.

Total tons loaded is automatically compared to shift times to show users if they are ahead of schedule or behind with both a bar chart showing progress and a numerical indicator of percentage. Metrics can be graphed to quickly show performance over time. Users can select the KPIs to display and change them as desired.

This instant visibility into performance allows managers to add trucks, re-route them to different plants, improve cycle times and more to streamline productivity and profitability. Accurate information and analysis also can be used to bid future projects and win more business, the company said.

FleetWatcher personnel will be in World of Concrete Booth #N2163 to demonstrate this new functionality and how it displays on numerous devices.

Earthwave Technologies manufactures construction-specific wireless telematic products which provide complete visibility to all components used within the process. Its Fleetwatcher materials management solution (MMS) is being used by asphalt paving contractors across the United States. It also offers modules for e-ticketing, off-road construction and more.

For more information, call 800/553-0027 or visit www.EarthwaveTech.com.




Today's top stories

LOTs of Activity Ahead for $267M Columbus Water Tunnel

Granite, NV5 Crews Rebuild Belle Terrace

OSHA Specifies Contractor Safety Responsibilities On Job Site

Con-Tech Manufacturing Donates Extreme Duty 10.5-yard High Performance Mixer for CIM Auction at World of Concrete

ASV Launches New Line of Branded Attachments Matched to its Compact Track Loaders, Skid Steers

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Awards Contract for I-69 ORX Section 1 in Henderson

Hyundai, First Choice Farm & Lawn Support Tornado Cleanup Efforts in Tennessee

MH Equipment Wins MVP Award For Sixth Consecutive Year



 

Read more about...

Asphalt / Concrete / Paving paving Technology






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo