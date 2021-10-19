Florida Coast Equipment Vice President Jason Watson (L) and Florida Coast Equipment President and CEO Todd Bachman.

Despite a nationwide inventory and labor shortage affecting every industry from groceries to clothes to heavy equipment, Florida Coast Equipment is continuing its historic growth with the addition of three new locations in Florida, making them the one of the country's top Kubota dealerships, the company announced.

Florida Coast Equipment, which has already added new locations in Plant City, Land O'Lakes, and Homestead over the last few months, now has 10 stores with the acquisition of Agricon Kubota Superstore's the dealership locations in Apopka, Ocala and Lecanto as part of its major expansion.

"Our growth is about building a world-class organization that provides opportunities for the members of our team and gives us the tools to deliver superior service and unrivaled product support to our customers today, tomorrow and for years to come," said Todd Bachman, Florida Coast Equipment president and CEO.

"During challenging economic times you can either lead and innovate the industry or be left behind. By investing in our team, we choose to lead. That's who we are. That's our culture."

For the last 10 years, Florida Coast Equipment and Big Orange Rental has been one of the nation's top volume Kubota dealerships. The team at Florida Coast recently was named an Elite Kubota Dealership for the 8th consecutive year, an extremely difficult honor to achieve and one that Bachman said "requires tremendous focus and commitment from the entire organization."

FCE Vice President Jason Watson said Florida Coast Equipment remains committed to being a local dealer of choice serving the community.

"At Florida Coast Equipment and Big Orange Rental, we understand and embrace the fact our customers choose to do business with us," said Watson. "No matter how much we grow, we'll never stop fighting for that business."

Brian Kimpton, Florida Coast Equipment's chief operating officer, thanked Jack and Dana Ford for their commitment to the community and vowed to carry on their legacy by ensuring a smooth transition while continuing to focus on superior customer service and unrivaled product support for Agricon's new and existing customers and employees.

"As Florida Coast Equipment continues the journey of becoming the most successful Kubota dealership in the country, the culture of taking care of customers and employees will remain the center of focus within the Florida Coast family," said Kimpton.

"Together we will continue to build on the foundation of excellence established by the Fords and grow the business while focusing on making today better than yesterday for every Florida Coast customer and employee."

The Fords, who started Agricon in 2008, also praised Florida Coast Equipment's acquisition of company in a letter to its customers and employees noting that "the great employees and culture will remain, ensuring the same level of exceptional service that you have come to expect."

"It is with great optimism and excitement that we announce Agricon — the Kubota Superstore will become Florida Coast Equipment during October 2021," said Jack and Dana Ford. "Florida Coast Equipment is young, vibrant and well-structured to bring the Agricon family to the next level of excellence."

Founded in 1985, Florida Coast Equipment has grown from a single dealership with two employees to Florida's largest Kubota dealer and one of the top dealerships in the country.

For more than 30 years, it has served large agricultural growers, builders and contractors of all sizes, nurseries, commercial landscapers, local and state governments, golf courses, HOAs, equestrian facilities and estate homeowners in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Okeechobee, Brevard, Seminole, Lee, Collier, Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

Florida Coast Equipment rents, leases, sells, repairs, services and provides parts for Kubota utility vehicles, zero-turn, walk-behind and stand-on mowers, tractors, tractor-loader-backhoes, excavators, compact track loaders, skid steers and wheel loaders, Toro Construction Equipment, Land Pride and Bush Hog rotary cutters, batwing mowers and attachments.

For more information, visit www.FloridaCoastEq.com.

