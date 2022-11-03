Construction is slated to begin this month on State Road 370, or Gulf Coast Parkway, which will span approximately 1.7 mi. and connect North Tyndall Parkway and North Star Avenue. (Rendering courtesy of the Florida Department of Transportation)

A project costing more than $16 million to improve transportation in Florida's Bay County, east of Panama City, will soon get under way, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

Construction is slated to begin in November on Florida Highway 370, also known as the Gulf Coast Parkway, which will connect North Tyndall Parkway and North Star Avenue in Calloway in the state's Panhandle.

In addition, it will span 1.7 mi. and feature two lanes, traffic signals at both intersections, a 10-ft.-wide multi-use path and a connection to Tram Road.

"What this allows us to do is alleviate a lot of the traffic that is occurring on [U.S.] 98 and [Fla.] 22 in Callaway," explained FDOT spokesperson Ian Satter. "We'll be able to reduce the traffic flow in that area, and that will be a safer intersection for those people who travel through there."

He also said the project is one part of a larger FDOT study from a few years ago to potentially build a regional connector road — also called Gulf Coast Parkway — that would span approximately 36 mi. and connect U.S. 98 with portions of U.S. 231.

As of Oct. 26, however, the 1.7-mi. segment was the only part of the regional Gulf Coast Parkway designed, funded for construction, or listed among FDOT's plans.

Satter, who said the state agency will pay for the entire cost of the upcoming project, expected it will take about three years to complete. The News Herald noted that Satter said FDOT officials might consider adding more segments of Gulf Coast Parkway in the future depending on demand.

FDOT Continues to Improve Bay County Roads

Robert Carroll, chairman of the Bay County Commission, told the Panama City news outlet he believes projects like the parkway, along with the working partnership between the FDOT and the county, are crucial for the area's future.

He added he was glad that in addition to improving traffic and adding convenience for residents who live in the area, the Gulf Coast Parkway will feature multi-use paths for pedestrians.

"We're grateful FDOT keeps spending money in Bay County and improving our traffic situation," Carroll said. "We all know that we have a traffic problem [here], and we're excited to see [this project begin construction].

"There are projects where FDOT is the lead, and there are projects where [Bay County] is the lead, and there are some that we do together," he continued. "But, whether it's us taking the lead or them taking the lead, it's dollars being spent in Bay County, which is crucial."

