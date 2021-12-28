Fluor Corporation recently announced that the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) selected Nuclear Production One LLC (NPOne) — a Fluor-led joint venture with Amentum — to lead the Y-12 National Security Complex and Pantex Plant Management and Operating (M&O) contract.

The contract consists of two sites — the Pantex Plant near Amarillo, Texas, and the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tenn. — and represents key nuclear production capabilities.

The contract includes a four-month transition period and a five-year base period with five, one-year options, for a total contract period of up to 10 years if all options are exercised. The estimated value of the contract is $2.8 billion annually.

"Fluor is ready to deliver on the NNSA's mission at the Y-12 National Security Complex and the Pantex Plant," said Tom D'Agostino, group president of Fluor's Mission Solutions business. "We have supported our nation's security since 1944 and look forward to bringing that experience to both the Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and the Amarillo, Texas sites. With the united purpose of revitalizing America's national security, NPOne is committed to building a culture of safety, production delivery and program excellence, trust and transparency, and site integration."

The NPOne team includes subcontractors Criterion Systems Inc., General Atomics and SOC LLC. As part of its small business initiative, the team also includes woman-owned and service disabled veteran-owned small businesses, along with other qualifying small businesses.

With 162 years of combined service and experience, the Fluor-led team will carry out NNSA's mission to accomplish its production targets, build and modernize America's nuclear security manufacturing infrastructure and lead the world in advanced production technology.

For more than 40 years, the Pantex Plant has been the nation's primary nuclear weapon assembly, disassembly, and life-extension center. The Y-12 National Security Complex has been strengthening national security and reducing the global threat from weapons of mass destruction since 1943.

