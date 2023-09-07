List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Foley Inc. Joins Magni Telescopic Handlers' Dealer Network

    Thu September 07, 2023 - National Edition
    Magni


    Foley Inc. will now offer Magni's comprehensive range of telehandlers, including the RTH, TH and HTH models, through its Foley Rents stores in New Jersey, Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania.
    Foley Inc. will now offer Magni's comprehensive range of telehandlers, including the RTH, TH and HTH models, through its Foley Rents stores in New Jersey, Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania.

    Magni Telescopic Handlers, a leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, announced its partnership with Foley Inc., a prominent equipment provider headquartered in Piscataway, N.J.

    As part of this collaboration, Foley Inc. will now offer Magni's comprehensive range of telehandlers, including the RTH, TH and HTH models, through its Foley Rents stores in New Jersey, Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania.

    "We're excited to partner with Magni," said Ed Gudaitis, vice president of Foley Rents. "Magni is the leader in rotating telehandlers and their products really complement the fleet we have here in Foley Rents. We know their innovative products will benefit our customers, but we are also proud of the way these machines are designed with safety as a priority. Getting the work done safely, and getting everyone home safely, is important to us and to our customers."

    Foley Inc. has established itself as a trusted name in the equipment industry, and this agreement with Magni America further strengthens its commitment to providing high-quality solutions to its customers. With a legacy dating back over 66 years, Foley Inc. has become synonymous with excellence in sales, service and support across various industries.

    "We are thrilled to welcome Foley to the Magni America dealer network," said Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer of Magni America. "Their extensive expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction align seamlessly with our values. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in expanding the availability of Magni's innovative telehandlers throughout the region."

    Foley Inc. is well-equipped to represent Magni's products, having undergone comprehensive training in the application, sales, parts and service of the telehandlers. Customers can now experience the benefits of Magni's cutting-edge technology and design, which offer enhanced safety, performance and efficiency in many lifting applications.

    "We are proud to have Foley as part of the Magni America dealer network," said Scott Higgins, regional sales manager at Magni America. "Foley's commitment to providing top-notch solutions aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering advanced telehandler solutions to industries that demand excellence."

    Foley Inc. customers can now explore Magni telehandlers and experience firsthand the service and support that Foley Inc. is known for.

    For more information, visit www.foleyinc.com/, www.catrentalstore.com/foleyrents and www.magnith.com.




