List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

FRA Awards $4M to Railroad Projects

Wed October 26, 2022 - Midwest Edition #22
AASHTO Journal


The Federal Railroad Administration recently awarded more than $4 million to support three state department of transportation projects in two states aimed at upgrading and safeguarding railroad infrastructure.

The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities received more than $1.4 million to support the Alaska Railroad Corporation in replacing a howitzer-based avalanche control method with a Remote Avalanche Control System above ARRC's Portage Tunnel Door 4 in Portage Valley, Alaska, a remote location approximately 50 mi. southeast of Anchorage.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation gets more than $1.8 million to help construct two 1,500-ft. transload tracks to transport lumber and aggregate, plus a 558-ft. industrial lead track and a concrete maintenance pit in an existing locomotive maintenance building for the Ringneck and Western Railroad.

A second South Dakota DOT rail project is receiving $800,000 from the FRA to help improve safety along the Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad by upgrading and installing eight culvert structures. That project will help those structures better withstand future flows from the storm water basins at their location.




Today's top stories

HCEA Wraps Up 2022 Show

Finding New Revenue Streams for Dealers: F&I Opportunity

Crews Pave Last Unpaved Section of Mount Washington Auto Road

Wraps Come Off Hydrogen Refueller as JCB Unveils Industry First

Get Smarter About Electric Construction Equipment

Epiroc to Acquire U.S. Manufacturer of Excavator Attachments

New Doosan Portable Power 20kVA to 50kVAGenerators

New $18M Art Center in Waterville, Maine, Being Readied for Dec. 17 Debut



 

Read more about...

Alaska Federal Railroad Administration funding Railroad Construction South Dakota






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA