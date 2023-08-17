List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Frank Hendricks Joins McCann Industries as PSSR in Northern Indiana

    Thu August 17, 2023 - Midwest Edition
    McCann Industries


    Frank Hendricks
    Frank Hendricks

    McCann Industries Inc. announced its newest addition, Frank Hendricks.

    With a wealth of experience in the rental equipment industry, Hendricks will be focusing on serving the northern Indiana region as a product sales support representative (PSSR).

    In his previous role within the rental equipment sector, Hendricks demonstrated exceptional prowess in outside sales and support, establishing himself as a skilled and dedicated professional. His passion for "Exceeding Expectations" and his deep industry knowledge make him a perfect fit for McCann, the company said.

    "We are delighted to have Frank Hendricks on board as a PSSR for our northern Indiana region," said George Willer, director of product support of McCann. "His proven track record in the rental equipment industry, coupled with his dedication to building strong client relationships, aligns seamlessly with McCann's values and mission."

    For more information, visit McCannOnline.com.




