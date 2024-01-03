Photo courtesy of FuelPro Trailers The FuelPro 990 fuel trailer can enhance productivity on remote job sites.

FuelPro Trailers, a leading manufacturer of diesel fuel and service trailers, introduced its FuelPro 990 for fast and efficient refueling and service.

With a 990-gal. capacity, as well as additional compartments for tools, DEF, grease and more, these stout, DOT-compliant fuel trailers allow contractors, farmers and others to refuel and service equipment on-site quickly and efficiently.

The rugged chassis is constructed from 6-in. C-channel for a long service life. The tank features 7-gauge steel, which is double seam welded for strength and durability, and each tank features internal fuel surge baffles and cross bracing, a fuel shutoff valve, a lockable vented fill cap, a tank pressure relief vent, and an at-a-glance fuel gauge.

A self-priming industrial grade pump rated at up to 25 gpm is standard and runs on a deep cycle 12-volt marine battery. Fuel delivery system includes 1-in. hose with auto-trip nozzle. Hoses are available in 18-, 30-, or 50-ft. lengths, with auto retracting reel available for quick and efficient refueling of loaders, dozers, excavators, skid steers, mowers, tractors, trucks and more.

A 5-year tank warranty ensures long service life in even the most adverse conditions. The FuelPro 990 extends the utility of commercial construction and agriculture equipment and is ideal for contactors, farmers and ranchers of all sizes.

Each trailer is constructed using two torsion axles with EZ lube hubs, rated at 6,000 lbs., 6 or 8 bolt steel or aluminum wheel and new ST235/80R16 radial tires and electric drum brakes. Digital breakaway on both axles is standard, as is 7-way RV plug connector and LED side and rear lighting.

Safety and durability are designed into each FuelPro model, as heavy-duty safety chains and hooks, diamond plate rock guard fenders, reflective DOT tape, roll over railing and a 7,000-lb. commercial jack are standard equipment.

They are coated with PPG Delfleet Essential polyurethane epoxy primer for protection against the elements. An adjustable 5 position vertical 2 5/16-in. ball hitch or pintle hitch for versatility in transport.

Each robust trailer is pressure tested and inspected at several points during their manufacture. In addition to standard features, numerous options are available, allowing customers to customize a trailer to their specific needs and operations, including lockable front, middle and rear boxes. The FuelPro 990 is just one fuel trailer size offered by the company, other models available for smaller volumes, and can include additional compartments for storing tools, grease, DEF and other service components.

For more information visit www.FuelProTrailers.com.

