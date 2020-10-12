GDOT Awards 13 Contracts for Road Projects in West Central Georgia

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced in September that it had awarded contracts for 13 new projects in District 3 (the West Central Georgia region). The contracts were among 38 awarded statewide for construction projects totaling $84 million, of which 39 percent were for safety-related projects.

Each one of the 13 District 3 projects are expected to be completed by the middle or the end of Summer 2021:

In Henry, Pike, Spalding, Taylor and Upson counties work will involve rumble strip upgrades at various locations. The contract was awarded to TRP Construction Group of Fort Worth, Texas, for $1.02 million.

of Fort Worth, Texas, for $1.02 million. More rumble strip improvements will be done by TRP Construction in Bibb, Crawford, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs counties. That contract is worth $1.06 million.

At the same time, another effort to install new roadway rumble strips is set to be done in Coweta, Fayette, Meriwether and Troup counties by the same contractor for $1.6 million.

In Twiggs, Bleckley and Dodge counties, signage and pavement marking upgrades at various railroad crossings will be installed by Peek Pavement Marking LLC of Columbus, Ga., for $125,000.

of Columbus, Ga., for $125,000. TRP Construction will move on to Chattahoochee, Harris, Talbot and Muscogee counties to do additional rumble strip upgrades in a project worth $2.05 million.

Henry, Clayton and DeKalb counties will see signage upgrades at various locations on Interstate 675. The contract was awarded to North Cherokee Electrical Inc. of Canton, Ga., for $2.21 million.

of Canton, Ga., for $2.21 million. Dooly, Houston and Pulaski Counties are also set to get new strips at various locations in a $1.27 million contract awarded to TRP Construction.

Coweta and Heard counties will get resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on various county roads. C. W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc. in Marietta, Ga., has the $319,000 contract.

in Marietta, Ga., has the $319,000 contract. More rumble strip upgrades will happen in Macon, Schley and Sumter counties. That $841,000 contract also was awarded to TRP Construction in Texas.

In Marion County, signage and pavement marking upgrades on several county roads are needed. GDOT gave the contract to Peek Pavement Marking in Columbus for $330,000.

in Columbus for $330,000. TRP Construction also will install rumble strips at different locations in Marion, Stewart and Webster counties in a $1.7 million contract.

Over in Meriwether, Muscogee and Troup counties, another project involves cable barrier upgrades at various sites in those areas. Massana Inc. , of Tyrone, Ga., will execute the work for $4.2 million.

, of Tyrone, Ga., will execute the work for $4.2 million. The last project in the region is in Talbot County and involves signage and pavement marking upgrades on various county roads. Columbus' Peek Pavement Marking will again work with the GDOT to do that job, this time in a $343,500 contract.

The awards brought the state of Georgia's total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2021 to $196.5 million, including Transportation Investment Act (TIA) projects, Design-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2021 consists of the 12 months from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.