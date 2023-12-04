List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Gee Heavy Machinery Now Komatsu's Construction Distributor in Northern California

    Mon December 04, 2023 - West Edition
    Komatsu


    Gee’s territory covers Northern California, including Monterey, Kings, Tulare and Inyo counties in the central part of the state, and all counties north to the state border.
    Komatsu and Gee Heavy Machinery LLC announced that Gee is now the authorized distributor of Komatsu construction products in Northern California, effective Dec. 1, 2023.

    Gee has assumed the operations of the previous distributor, Core Machinery (f/k/a Road Machinery LLC), in four locations: west Sacramento, Fresno, Redding and Santa Rosa. Gee's territory covers Northern California, including Monterey, Kings, Tulare and Inyo counties in the central part of the state, and all counties north to the state border.

    Gee brings to the territory a seasoned management team with decades of experience in the heavy equipment industry and a multifaceted growth strategy. The company will offer the complete range of Komatsu construction products, comprehensive parts and service support, cutting-edge technology solutions, and an extensive rental inventory with a variety of allied products.

    "We're very excited to partner with Komatsu as their newest distributor in Northern California. We look forward to bringing our track record of success and innovation in the automotive industry to the heavy equipment market," said Ryan Gee, distributor principal.

    "We are confident that Gee will be a great distribution partner for our Komatsu construction equipment in the region," said Tim Tripas, senior VP of construction equipment and dealer engagement at Komatsu. "Customers should expect personalized service from the experienced team at Gee, reinforcing the Komatsu focus on customer satisfaction."

    "I'd like to thank the outstanding leadership teams at Komatsu and Core Machinery for all of their support and assistance during this transition," said Lee Vanderpool, Gee's president and CEO. "We're eager to begin delivering outstanding sales and service support to our customers, because their success is our success."

    For more information, visit www.komatsu.com and www.geehm.com.




