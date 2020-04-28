The Genie S-60 J telescopic boom offers the essential performance that operators need to get work done at height from a jibbed boom with an unrestricted platform capacity of 660 lb. (300 kg) with 6-ft. (1.8 m) jib, a low 16,650 lb. (7,550 kg) operating weight and compact chassis design, a platform height of 60 ft. 10 in. (18.5 m) and horizontal reach of 40 ft. 6 in. (12.3 m) and 1 ft. 10 in. (56.4 cm) of ground clearance to clear obstacles.

A new generation of Genie S telescopic boom lifts is now available globally.

Right-sized for completing work-at-height applications, such as general construction, maintenance, inspection and painting tasks, the Genie S-60 J telescopic boom offers the essential performance that operators need to get work done at height from a jibbed boom with an unrestricted platform capacity of 660 lb. (300 kg) with 6-ft. (1.8 m) jib, a low 16,650 lb. (7,550 kg) operating weight and compact chassis design, a platform height of 60 ft. 10 in. (18.5 m) and horizontal reach of 40 ft. 6 in. (12.3 m) and 1 ft. 10 in. (56.4 cm) of ground clearance to clear obstacles.

"This new addition to the Genie boom line offers rental companies the opportunity to increase their rental return on invested capital [rROIC] by mixing their fleets with a variety of Genie booms, matching the right boom to the right application," said Sean Larin, Genie product manager, Terex AWP. "Within a rental fleet, the Genie S-60 J model complements the popular heavy-lifting Genie S-65 XC [Xtra Capacity] model, which is well-suited for heavy trades work, such as commercial construction, structural, electrical and plumbing, as well as specialty applications."

According to Larin, Genie S-60 J man lifts are ideal for completing work-at-height jobs, such as:

General construction

Maintenance

Inspections

Painting

And, Genie S-65 XC work lifts are well-suited for performing heavy trades work, such as:

Commercial and industrial construction

Structural, electrical and plumbing

Specialty applications

Spec'd for Where Work Is Done

According to Larin, the new Genie S-60 J boom is equipped with everything operators need, including a standard 6 ft. (1.8 m) jib and unrestricted platform capacity of 660 lb. (300 kg), allowing for two occupants plus tools.

The Genie S-60 J model offers a platform height of 60 ft. 10 in. (18.5 m) and horizontal reach of 40 ft. 6 in. (12.3 m), providing access where it's needed — at the top of the boom's working envelope.

"Leading the class in length and capacity, this new generation of Genie telescopic booms offers the right rental solution to get work done at height," said Larin.

Powered to perform, the Genie S-60 J boom comes standard with a right-sized 24-hp (17.8 kW) Kubota D1105 diesel engine (Tier 4F or Stage V compliant) and rough-terrain, foam-filled tires*. This engine model offers easy operation with no advanced emissions controls, as well as simple maintenance in the shop due to the boom's rental-focused design. Offering true rough terrain performance, this new Genie J boom is a 4WD machine equipped with Genie active oscillating axles.

*Rental companies have the option to purchase this machine with a 49-hp (36.5 kW) Kubota D1803 turbo diesel engine (Tier 4F or Stage V) and non-marking, rough-terrain, foam-filled tires.

"And, its compact, low-weight design [16,650 lb / 7,550 kg] keeps ground pressure low when operators are working in more sensitive ground conditions," said Larin. "Additionally, rental companies can fit two units on one equipment truck, reducing shipping costs and increasing rROIC, thanks to the machine's low weight and compact size. With 1 ft. 10 in. of ground clearance, the Genie S-60 J boom easily clears rocks, curbs, trailer break-overs and other obstacles."

Global Productivity

The new Genie S-60 J telescopic boom is engineered to meet job site needs globally, according to the manufacturer.

Equipped with Genie digital load sense technology for accurate load weighing and zero-load field calibration, it adheres to the overload guidelines in the United States ANSI A92, the Canadian CSA B354, the European EN280 and the Australian AS 1418.10 standards.

Its single-envelope operation provides simple calibration and troubleshooting due to the use of simple and reliable components and sensors. And to meet common jobsite safety requirements, this new model comes standard with the Genie Lift Guard Contact Alarm system.

Engineered with a CAN-based control system, operators will find the control layout on the Genie S-60 J boom to be intuitive and consistent with other Genie booms, making the operation easy and straightforward. The CAN-based control system also allows more data to be remotely monitored, providing detailed machine information through the Genie Lift Connect telematics system and enabling rental companies to maximize utilization, simplify logistics, better plan maintenance and even remotely diagnose issues — reducing the cost of operation and maximizing profits.

Equipped with a digital LCD screen at the ground controls, the Genie S-60 J boom provides real-time data and troubleshooting right on the machine. And, this model is compatible with the Genie Tech Pro Link handheld diagnostics tool for greater flexibility during machine updates, calibration and troubleshooting, even from the boom platform with no need for a laptop or any additional accessories.

All common options and accessories for Genie booms are available for use on the new Genie S-60 J model, including:

The Genie Lift Power 3 kW and 12 kW generator solution

Genie Lift Tools Access Deck and Fall Arrest Bar

Panel cradle and pipe cradle attachments

Aircraft protection and hostile environment kits

Positive air shutdown system

Genie Lift Guard Platform Mesh accessories

Simple to Maintain

Designed for a low total cost of ownership, the double boom, single envelope mast design on the Genie S-60 J telescopic boom speeds up inspections, maintenance and repairs with fewer overall inspection points and wearable components, reducing costly downtime.

It is also equipped with a 25-gal (95 L), low-volume hydraulic system that saves fluids and reduces downtime time during standard hydraulic system services.

To further maximize rental companies' rROIC, the Genie S-60 J boom shares commonality in design, parts and accessories with the other Genie products in rental fleets.

