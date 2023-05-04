List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: Genovesi Construction's Shift to Commercial Work Pays Dividends

    Thu May 04, 2023 - Northeast Edition #10
    CEG



    Several feet of bedding is laid in place once new pipe has been installed. (CEG photo) After 100-year-old 20-in. pipe has been excavated, sections of new 24-in. pipe is laid in place. (CEG photo) Pipe ends are coated with a lubricant that allows pipe sections to more easily connect and fit snug. (CEG photo) Shoring is used every step of the way to ensure worker safety. (CEG photo) Genovesi’s highly skilled excavator operator reverses the direction of his bucket, allowing him to dig around other utilities that share space with the water main. (CEG photo) When necessary, the Wacker Neuson RTSC3 compactor can be lowered into place with an excavator. (CEG photo) The Genovesi operator maneuvers the Wacker Neuson RTSC3 compactor via remote-control. (CEG photo) The Wacker Neuson compactor on rent from Able Tool & Equipment achieved higher rates of compaction in shorter periods of time than traditional compaction methods. (CEG photo)

    Genovesi Construction of Tolland, Conn., was founded in 1986 by Laurie and Paul Genovesi and in its earliest form was known as Genovesi Home Improvement.

    With some hard work, dedication and a growing reputation for excellence, they gradually transitioned home improvement into new home construction. In 2011, after having built approximately 100 new homes in central Connecticut, the Genovesis shifted their attention and the company's focus to commercial site work.

    The company has been on a dramatic growth curve ever since.

    Rebranded as Genovesi Construction LLC, today the company is a union contractor who performs commercial, municipal and state projects of varying complexities across Connecticut. Services offered include site clearing, erosion control, gas, electric, water and sewer utility work and site drainage.

    Currently, Genovesi Construction is working on, among other jobs, a water main replacement project on Farmington Avenue in Hartford, Conn. They are removing 100-year-old 20-in. water main pipe and replacing it with 24-in. water main pipe. Approximately 1,500 ft. of new pipe is being laid, with the project value of $2.7 million.

    It is a challenging project from the standpoint that it is a high traffic volume street that is relatively narrow, so managing traffic and employee and pedestrian safety is of high concern. The heavy excavating aspect of the project is being handled by a John Deere 245, a 50,000-lb. excavator.

    With infrastructure that old, another challenge on the site is avoiding a multitude of utilities that share space with the water line. The operator of the John Deere on this particular project is highly skilled and thus far has been able to navigate around those underground challenges.

    All materials being excavated from the site are being removed and sent to a recycling facility. Once the old pipe has been successfully excavated, the new pipe is laid in place. Pipe ends have a special lubrication coated around it so that the sections of pipe can easily be fit together and put firmly in place. Once new pipe is in place, several feet of bedding material is placed underneath, around and on top of the new pipe.

    With this particular project, 3,000 tons of material had to be brought on site to properly cover the new water line. Once the bedding material is in place, it has to be compacted before a new coat of asphalt is laid down and traffic can resume. Keeping in mind that traffic will include commercial vehicles, it is imperative that the dirt reach a high level of compaction.

    "Traditionally in a situation like this, we would put a walk-behind plate compactor down in the trench with an operator who would work until the desired rate of compaction is achieved," said Ryan Webber, assistant project manager of Genovesi Construction. "But, for this project we worked with Bob Nason with Able Tool & Equipment in South Windsor, Conn., to take a different approach.

    "We wanted to make sure that we got the best compaction rate possible. We purchased a Wacker Neuson RTSC3 compact articulated remote-control operated dirt roller. This Wacker Neuson compactor is really quite a remarkable machine. We could pick it up with the excavator and drop it down into the trench or if the dirt levels were high enough, it could be driven directly into the trench. The best part is that the operator is standing safely above ground several feet away controlling all operational aspects of the machine.

    "We immediately achieved several benefits," he added. "We achieved higher compaction rates. We achieved those compaction rates faster than ever before, and our operator was operating in the safest possible conditions. Our compaction efficiency literally doubled what it would have been using our traditional compaction methods."

    While utility work represents a significant part of the work Genovesi Construction does, it also diversified into other areas, including commercial site development, water and sewer storm drainage. At peak season, the company employs approximately 50 people.

    When asked about their use of Able Tool & Equipment, Webber said, "In our business, there are lots of choices out there. Able Tool & Equipment does a great job for us, particularly in a lot of the specialty items that we find a need for.

    "This trench compactor is a great example; it's something that not everybody would have available for rent. They also have light towers and mini-excavators, compressors, etc. But they go a step further in inventory items that you just would not necessarily expect. I know that typically if I need something and call them, they've got it, and its always in new or like-new condition. They always check it out before they send it to us and for the work we do, which is mostly in Hartford County, they are perfectly located. Their staff is very knowledgeable.

    "We rely on people like Bob Nason to match up the right equipment for the projects that we are involved in.

    Able Tool and Equipment is a full service dealer, selling and supporting its customers in the construction, heavy & highway, concrete, excavating and utility industries. CEG




    Today's top stories

    Bringing Sophistication to Construction Technology

    Case Breaks New Ground With Its First-of-its-Kind Lease Program for Heavy Excavators

    Turner Delivering $300M Austin Hospital

    North American Pilot Will Test Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator

    Terex Equipment Services Announces National Competition for Technicians

    Downtown Recreation Complex Building Project Gets Going in Ocean City, Md.

    Ignite Offers Customers Opportunity to Find Right Fit

    Sammy P Auction Services Holds Sale for SLT Construction



     

    Read more about...

    Able Tool & Equipment Connecticut John Deere Wacker Neuson






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA