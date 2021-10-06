Global Asphalt Solutions decided on the XL 110 Low-Profile HDG with full-width neck and hydraulic ramps.

Prior to purchasing its first XL trailer, Global Asphalt Solutions faced struggles in transporting all necessary equipment to job sites in one trip.

Based out of Traverse City, Mich., and serving the entire state, Global's day-to-day operations needed a new solution to help improve productivity. Looking at options, Pace Inc., its dealership in Plymouth, Mich., introduced the asphalt company to XL Specialized Trailers in 2020.

Global Asphalt Solutions decided on the XL 110 Low-Profile HDG with full-width neck and hydraulic ramps. The full-width neck of the trailer allows for their team to transport additional attachments for machinery to the job site. Additionally, the hydraulic ramp allows for additional space on the back deck of the trailer.

Now, instead of only being able to take a dozer or a mill to the job site, owner Bill Korreck and his team can take its larger equipment along with skid steer loaders and attachments. This allows the contractor to increase the time spent at the job site and overall productivity.

Korreck expressed the benefit of the trailers they introduced to their business.

"We wanted the neck to be able to transport any of our additional attachments," he explained, saying the ramps and the extra space on the neck "allows you to haul more than just a standard lowboy."

Since 2010, Global Asphalt Solutions has put the highest quality equipment at the forefront of its business model. The now three XL trailers the company possesses are matching expectations perfectly. The trailers Korreck and his team have used in the past were unable to haul the amount that the XL trailers can. The increase in productivity allows Global Asphalt Solutions to grow without being limited by its transportation ability.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories