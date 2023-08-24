State and federal environmental policies and regulations have changed significantly over the past decade — creating opportunities and challenges for public works professionals around the country.

Four industry experts are participating in a panel discussion as part of the PWX (Public Works) Conference to offer firsthand insight into alternative-energy solutions like electric and share considerations for public works professionals in their own journeys to meet new standards and benchmarks. Preparing Your Fleet for Electrification: Expert Panel Q&A to Prevent Growing Pains is part of the American Public Works Association (APWA) PWX Conference, which takes place in San Diego, Calif., Aug. 27 to 30.

Panelists include:

Matt Diener, air pollution specialist, California Air Resources Board (CARB)

Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation, Bobcat Company

Brent Coffey, director product line management, Sunbelt Rentals

The panel will be moderated by Randy Fuss, director of government accounts, Bobcat Company.

By bringing together representatives from a government agency involved in California regulation, cooperative purchasing organizations helping cities and municipalities transition to electric, and rental centers already incorporating electric machines to their fleet, attendees will learn how to minimize growing pains through the transition.

"We are excited to participate in these timely conversations around equipment electrification and its implementation on jobsites in the U.S. and around the world," Honeyman said. "The APWA PWX Conference creates a space for public works professionals to get their questions answered around government mandates and subsidy opportunities, as well as better understand how manufacturers are approaching alternative-energy solutions."

Diener will address government topics ranging from government goals, incentivization and transition timelines.

Honeyman will tackle questions around designing and producing electric equipment, how electric equipment compares to traditional diesel machines and equipment power and performance.

Coffey will outline how electrification is impacting today's job sites, considerations before putting electric equipment in the field and impacts on maintenance needs.

The APWA PWX Conference welcomes thousands of public works professionals from around the world who take part in education sessions; meet with exhibitors showcasing products, services and new technologies; and network with industry peers. The panel discussion will take place on Monday, Aug. 28. Additional information about the PWX Conference can be found online.

