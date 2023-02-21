Fred Lewis, CEO of Misfits Mining and star of the television series Gold Rush, will be joining Thompson Pump at ConExpo-Con/AGG this year.

One of the nation's leading manufacturers of heavy-duty, diesel-powered bypass and dewatering pumps is bringing some star power to its ConExpo-Con/AGG booth this year.

Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company is teaming up with Fred Lewis, the CEO of Misfits Mining and star of the Discovery Channel's popular Gold Rush television series.

Thompson Pump, known for manufacturing top-quality pumps and related equipment and providing engineering expertise in dewatering operations, bypass and emergency applications, will be heading to the ConExpo-Con/AGG show in Las Vegas on March 14 to 18, 2023. The team will feature six of its pumps, including one of its JSC series, which Lewis calls the "heartbeat of his entire operation."

When Lewis started as a mine boss, he began looking for reliable water pumps to help in his claim. Through extensive research, Lewis found Thompson Pump to be the most reliable. That's when he reached out to the Port Orange, Fla., company and was thrilled when the leaders there agreed to partner with him.

Lewis is using a 6JSCE and said the pump is so effective and reliable it's become the beacon of his claim.

"Gold mining was fairly new to me, so when I started, I learned quickly just how important having a reliable and powerful water pump really is," said Lewis. "If you don't have a good water pump, you can't mine. That's why I'm so thrilled to be using what I say is the Mercedes of pumps. I couldn't ask for anything more. Thompson Pump has been there with me every step of the way and our partnership is fantastic."

"We are honored to be able to help Fred with his claim, and as more of the guys visit Fred and see how our pump is helping his operations, we hope to grow partnerships with them," said Chris Thompson, president of Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company.

Lewis will be at the Thompson Pump booth #S60528 March 15 to 16, 2023. Thompson Pump also will have several of its pumps on hand, including its JSC Series Enviroprime System, Hydraulic Power Units, JSV High Head Pumps, Vacuum-Assisted Heavy Duty Trash Pump and its Piston Wellpoint Pump — models 8JSCE-659, 32HPU-735, 6JSVEE-207, 4JSVM-463, V-1902 and 6PW-638.

For more information, visit www.thompsonpump.com.

