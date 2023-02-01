Equipped with a 5000 series paving mold, this GP3 four-track slipforms 26 ft. wide with integral curb on both sides of the slab.

The GOMACO GP3 slipform paver is designed for paving up to 30 ft. wide and able to accommodate multiple width changes. It is available as a two-track or four-track paver with advanced paver controls, automation and intelligent valves. Also included is the G+ control system, which interfaces with stringline and 3D machine guidance.

The GP3 two-track and four-track pavers feature dual-telescoping capabilities of up to 7 ft. on each side of the paver, for a total of 14 ft. of automatic frame widening. The four-track has smart leg positioning, including rotary-sensored slew drives on the pivot arms of each of the paver's legs. These smart pivots relay information to the G+ control system, which works together with track rotation sensors to maintain the tracks in the straight-ahead steering line.

The GP3's smart cylinders in the roller frame provide the width reference to the G+controller, which uses that information for steering setup and individual track speed control through radii.

The self-programming valves eliminate the need to set thresholds. The valves, working with the paver's G+ control system, understand and can automatically react and self-adjust to the dynamics of the machine.

Rotary-sensored slew drives are located on all four tracks for the ultimate in smart steering technology and extreme steering with the tracks having the ability to steer farther than ever before, according to the company.

When the operator fine-tunes or makes sensitivity adjustments from any display at any time, GOMACO's G+ software recognizes the change requests and immediately makes those adjustments. This allows automatic correction of the paver's elevation, steering, pivoting, travel control, anti-slip positive traction of the tracks and more.

G+ controls incorporate GOMACO's vibrator monitoring system with the ability to monitor, control and diagnose each individual vibrator on the paver. The touchscreen display illustrates the performance of each vibrator. The operator can see where adjustments need to be made and can make those adjustments electronically for an instant and on-the-go response.

GOMACO's Navigator display software brings all G+ paver accessories together for easy control and monitoring on an optional touchscreen display. It is fully Wi-Fi capable to allow wireless control from multiple display screens anywhere on the paver. A wireless extension allows ground personnel the ability to view and make fine-tuned adjustments to the paver's performance and configure settings for the GSI, side bar inserters, tie bar inserters and power transition adjuster using any tablet or phone.

Machine-to-machine communication is possible using the GOMACO Navigator display and G+ control. When a GOMACO paving train is at work on a project, the GP3 paver can talk to the other GOMACO equipment on the project with a G+ control system. For example, if a GOMACO placer/spreader is at work in front of a GP3 paver, the paver and the concrete being placed in front of the paver is too low, it can tell the placer/spreader to raise its strike-off and allow more concrete to be placed. Machine-to-machine communication introduces a new era of automation, paver intelligence and ultimate performance to GOMACO equipment.

The technology is advancing throughout GOMACO's entire line of concrete slipform paving equipment. The new self-programming valves also are being integrated into GOMACO's full line of curb and gutter machines.

GOMACO Corporation is a worldwide leader in concrete construction equipment with headquarters in Ida Grove, Iowa, and its subsidiary GOMACO International Limited located in the United Kingdom. GOMACO equipment will slipform concrete streets and highways, airport runways, curb and gutter, sidewalks and recreational trails, farm roads, animal sheds, concrete safety barrier, bridge parapet, slab track for rails, tunnels, irrigation canals and dams.

Support equipment includes grade trimmers, material handling placers, concrete placer/spreaders and concrete surface texturing and curing machines. The company also offers a range of equipment to finish flat slabs, bridge decks and slopes.

GOMACO will consult on unique concrete paving applications and in turn develop suitable equipment. Products are offered through a worldwide distributor network for local sales, parts and service expertise.

GOMACO will be at booth C30280 in Central Hall during ConExpo-Con/AGG March 14 to 18 at the Las Vegas convention center. The company will introduce convention goers to its latest machines and technology, as well as have many of these machines on display.

