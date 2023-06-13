List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Gov. Abbott Deploys Resources to Fix Flood Issues in Northwest Texas

    Tue June 13, 2023 - West Edition #13
    Gov. Abbott


    Gov. Abbott recently directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state emergency response resources as a significant flooding and severe weather threat continues across Northwest Texas. (TxDOT photo)
    Gov. Abbott recently directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state emergency response resources as a significant flooding and severe weather threat continues across Northwest Texas. (TxDOT photo)

    Gov. Greg Abbott recently directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state emergency response resources as a significant flooding and severe weather threat continues across Northwest Texas.

    "With Northwest Texas experiencing significant flooding, the State of Texas is swiftly deploying flood response resources to help local emergency officials keep Texans safe," said Gov. Abbott. "Texans are urged to regularly monitor weather and driving conditions and to forgo travel in impacted areas over the next several days as flash flood threats continue. Please continue to heed the guidance of local and emergency officials to protect yourselves and your loved ones. Turn around, don't drown. I thank all of our emergency personnel who continue to protect our communities during these storms."

    The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts pockets of heavy rainfall between 3 to 6 in. could impact the area, which has already seen significant moisture over the previous month, leading to additional flash flooding. NWS also forecasts an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms in the western portion of the state, bringing threats of large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

    At the Governor's direction, TDEM activated the following state resources to support flood response operations:

    • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Two Swiftwater Boat Squads;
    • Texas A&M Forest Service: Two Texas intrastate fire mutual aid system strike teams comprised of high profile vehicles and two boat teams;
    • Texas Department of Transportation: personnel to assist with traffic control and road closures;
    • Texas Parks and Wildlife: game wardens and boat squads;
    • Texas Department of Public Safety: helicopters with hoist capability;
    • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Public Works Response Team): Personnel to support flood pump operations;
    • Texas National Guard: Two ground transportation platoons with high profile vehicles;
    • Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: air/water/wastewater monitoring;
    • Texas Animal Health Commission: Personnel to provide livestock support;

    TDEM is contracting additional water pumps to assist local jurisdictions impacted by flooding.

    Additionally, TDEM placed the following resources on standby to support flood operations as warranted:

    • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force 2): Urban search and rescue personnel;
    • Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): severe weather packages.

    Shelters are being opened in impacted jurisdictions. Texans are encouraged to contact their local emergency management office for local shelter information.

    Roadway travel is discouraged in impacted areas. Texans are urged to visit DriveTexas.org to check travel conditions.




