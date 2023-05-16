List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Gov. Abbott, Musk Break Ground On New Lithium Facility

    Tue May 16, 2023 - West Edition #11
    Tesla


    The Governor was joined at the groundbreaking by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott, Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez and other local, state, and federal leaders.(Twitter/Gov. Abbott photo)
    The Governor was joined at the groundbreaking by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott, Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez and other local, state, and federal leaders.(Twitter/Gov. Abbott photo)
    Tesla's new refinery will produce battery-grade lithium and house battery materials processing, refining and manufacturing operations for the company's product line, a first of its kind for North America.(Twitter/Gov. Abbott photo) Addressing the crowd of more than 100, the governor congratulated economic development leaders at the state and local level for attracting innovators to Texas and securing Texas' own lithium refining production. (Twitter/Gov. Abbott photo) Gov. Abbott also presented a proclamation to Musk, commemorating the new lithium refinery and recognizing Tesla's investment in South Texas.(Twitter/Gov. Abbott photo)

    Gov. Greg Abbott recently celebrated Tesla's new lithium refining facility and the economic boost it will have for South Texas at a groundbreaking ceremony in Robstown. During the groundbreaking ceremony, Abbott thanked Tesla for choosing Nueces County as the location for the new lithium refinery, noting that the new facility will generate $375 million in capital investment and bring more than 400 new good-paying jobs to Texans in the region.

    "Texas is proud to be the home of Tesla, and I thank them for choosing Robstown for their new lithium refinery," said Abbott. "Texas will continue to be a hub of innovation, leading the way on the future of technology. With the Port of Corpus Christi nearby and Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, the lithium refined here will work its way into Tesla batteries all over the world. I want to thank Judge Scott, Mayor Gomez and other local leaders for bringing such a great company to this wonderful city. Working together, we will power the Texas of tomorrow."

    The governor was joined at the groundbreaking by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott, Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez and other local, state and federal leaders. Addressing the crowd of more than 100, the governor congratulated economic development leaders at the state and local level for attracting world-renowned innovators to Texas and securing Texas' own lithium refining production, powering the future of the state for generations to come. Abbott also presented a proclamation to Musk, commemorating the new lithium refinery and recognizing Tesla's investment in South Texas.

    The first of its kind in North America, Tesla's new refinery will produce battery-grade lithium and house battery materials processing, refining and manufacturing operations for the company's product line. In July 2020, Abbott welcomed Tesla to Texas after the company announced the construction of its new electric vehicle manufacturing facility, Gigafactory Texas, in Travis County.




