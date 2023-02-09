Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a $7 billion infrastructure plan that, if approved by lawmakers, could speed up 20 different road projects, all but three of which are in central and south Florida.

Called "Moving Florida Forward," DeSantis's proposal calls for spending $4 billion and borrowing the rest of the funds needed to accelerate construction of the needed roads and highways. Without the added money, he said, some of the roads would not be built for another 20 years.

"I don't think we can wait 20 years to get this type of relief," DeSantis said during a news conference Jan. 30 in Auburndale, where he announced the plan.

The $4 billion investment is coming from the state's general revenue surplus. The governor said he will dedicate an added $134 million over a four-year period to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to support the projects.

"These are all projects in the pipeline, and have been approved by local communities," he said. "They are really ready to get going, we just need to put the funds in place," adding that the money will expand interchanges and widen highways.

Many of the announced projects include the expansion of major highways — some of them notorious for traffic jams and congestion, including Interstate 4, which traverses the middle of the state from Daytona Beach through Orlando and on to Tampa.

In addition to the priority projects included in the Moving Florida Forward infrastructure initiative, FDOT said it is committed to simultaneously delivering projects in the agency's existing Five-Year Work Program, which is funded by FDOT's annual budget.

Proposal Seen as Historic for Sunshine State

DeSantis first hinted back in the fall at a major transportation package but was delayed in announcing the news due to Hurricane Ian's rampage through the state.

FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue said the plan is the largest investment he has seen in road construction in his 20-year career with the state.

"Gov. DeSantis' Moving Florida Forward proposal is truly historic and the projects included will help relieve congestion while also focusing on safety, resiliency, the supply chain, and economic growth," Perdue said in a news release.

"[FDOT] has worked closely with communities and our partners through the years to plan and prepare these projects for construction," he continued. "Receiving this funding will allow the vision of each project to become a reality in the immediate future to better meet the growing demands in communities throughout the state. Our team is prepared and ready to work with the Legislature to deliver these critical projects and strengthen Florida's transportation infrastructure."

The Florida Transportation Builders' Association (FTBA) also praised DeSantis' initiative in a prepared statement.

"By continuing to address both short-term and long-term infrastructure needs in our state, the governor is responsibly planning for the future to ensure that Florida remains the best state in the nation. These investments will benefit Florida residents, businesses, and visitors, not only by improving the roads they travel on each day but by enhancing economic development and providing job opportunities as well," said FTBA President Ananth Prasad.

At his news conference, DeSantis also touted the recent rollback of tolls for some commuters in the state. The Legislature agreed to direct $500 million to the Florida Turnpike Enterprise to set up the toll relief program for drivers that notch 35 transactions a month on their SunPass or other transponders.

