    Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association Announces 77th Annual Expo

    Tue August 15, 2023 - Midwest Edition
    Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association


    The 77th Annual Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo will be held in Escanaba, Mich., on Sept. 7 to 9, 2023, at the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

    Hosted and organized by GLTPA, the annual three-day expo is the largest "Cut to Length" forest products tradeshow in the Midwest and continues to showcase the forestry and heavy equipment industries. More than 200 exhibitors display, demonstrate and promote the newest technology and products on the market.

    Attractions include live demonstrations, chainsaw carvings, loader and forwarder contests, and much more. A kickoff event provides dinner, refreshments, raffles and plenty of networking.

    Children under 18 are free, and a $20 admission is good for all three days of the show.

    For more information, call 715/304-2861 or visit www.gltpa.org.

    This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




