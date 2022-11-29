In the holiday spirit of giving, Groff Tractor & Equipment in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, Pa., is about to make a big donation to the U.S. Marine Corps "Toys for Tots Program".

Employees at Groff's six branches in Pennsylvania not only donated 342 unwrapped toys, they also had a friendly competition and built 61 bikes that will go under the Christmas tree to brighten the season for countless children in Central Pennsylvania.

Groff Tractor & Equipment will fill two backhoe loaders with the unwrapped toys for pick-up by the Marine Corps Carlisle, Pa., Chapter on Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. at company headquarters at 6779 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. All 61 bikes also will be on display outside of the building to make the holidays truly magical for kids in Cumberland, Perry and York counties.

"Each and every year, the generosity and teamwork of our employees when asked to donate to Toys for Tots just blows me away. It takes a lot of time and effort to coordinate, collect, transport and finally, to donate toys every year. It's very humbling to see it all come together to make the holidays brighter for kids in Central Pennsylvania," said Groff Tractor & Equipment President/CEO Mike Savastio.

For the Build-A-Bike Challenge, Groff employees purchased 61 bikes, ranging from tricycles to 24 inches for boys and girls, and delivered them in a U-Haul to the different branches in Mechanicsburg, State College, Ephrata, Ebensburg, New Stanton and Cranberry Township. Workers then had to beat the clock and assemble the bikes in the fastest time. The team from State College won the Build-A-Bike Challenge, assembling 2 bikes in 6 minutes, 11 seconds.

Groff Tractor & Equipment has been donating to the "Toys for Tots Program" since 2018. In the past five years, Groff has donated more than 1,100 toys and bikes to "Toys for Tots".

