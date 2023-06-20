Corey Berkheimer

Groff Tractor & Equipment assembled a new executive team that will lead an extensive, strategic rebranding initiative following the recent acquisition of several John Deere Construction & Forestry locations throughout Pennsylvania.

"With the acquisitions of Plasterer Equipment in eastern Pa. and Murphy Tractor branches in western Pa., we have united the world class brands of John Deere and Wirtgen under one roof," said Mike Savastio, president and CEO of Groff Tractor & Equipment.

"It was imperative that we put together a great management team to execute our strategy of combining these two brands to ultimately becoming a major player in Pennsylvania."

The acquisition of the John Deere Construction & Forestry locations was a natural next step for Groff Tractor & Equipment. Since 2006, Groff has been a dealer for Wirtgen America, a John Deere company since 2017. Groff Tractor & Equipment has an opportunity to unite two legacy product lines together in the region to further expand the company's footprint and service offerings.

Groff Tractor's presence was expanded to 10 John Deere Construction & Forestry locations throughout Pennsylvania following the 2023 acquisition of Murphy Tractor's locations in Delmont and Harmony, and the Plasterer Equipment's four locations in Lebanon, Bethlehem, Sellersville and Lewisberry.

Groff Tractor & Equipment has announced the appointment of five accomplished leaders to support the company's strategy to offer customers modern equipment solutions backed by its best-in-class product support.

Corey Berkheimer

Corey Berkheimer has been promoted to executive vice president/chief sales officer.

Berkheimer was appointed to his new role on Jan. 1, 2023. He will oversee all sales, rental and marketing operations throughout the 12 Groff Tractor & Equipment branches.

Berkheimer has more than 20 years of experience with Groff Tractor & Equipment leading and managing successful sales teams, developing and executing sales strategies, building strong customer relationships and driving revenue growth.

Berkheimer started as a compact sales representative in 2002, moving into a key account manager role, then regional sales director, and ultimately into the position of regional VP/GM of central Pennsylvania.

Larry Gindville

Larry Gindville has been hired by Groff Tractor to become the new executive vice president/chief operating officer.

Gindville officially started in November and was promoted to his current position Jan. 1, 2023. He oversees all parts and service operations, including the customer support center and all 12 branch facilities.

Gindville brings an extensive background to Groff Tractor having been the corporate equipment manager for IT Corporation managing more than 4,000 pieces of equipment covering 42 states in the 1990's, VP of service and then VP of sales for the Volvo dealer in Chicago from 2001 to 2010, and then VP/GM of a Komatsu and Wirtgen in the Midwest managing seven branches over the past 12 years.

Steve Weikert

Steve Weikert is the senior vice president/general manager who oversees four branches in central Pennsylvania.

Weikert has been with Groff Tractor and Equipment for 21 years. He started as a territory sales manager in 2002, moved to sales manager in 2005, and became general manager of Ephrata for several years. He was promoted into the VP/GM role for all aspects of the business within his four locations.

Thomas Deardorff

Thomas Deardorff was recently hired by Groff Tractor & Equipment to become the vice president of used equipment and heavy rentals.

In this new role, Deardorff will grow and expand the used equipment opportunities within Groff Tractor & Equipment's geographical territory, source and acquire more equipment for retail customers for sale and rental and assist in the growth and management of the heavy rental fleet.

Rodger Miller

Rodger Miller has been hired by Groff Tractor & Equipment to become the vice president/general manager of the Western Region. Miller has 33 years of general sales experience. In this new VP/GM role, Miller will oversee all aspects of the business within three locations in Harmony, New Stanton and Ebensburg.

Groff Tractor & Equipment will maintain its headquarters in Mechanicsburg, Pa., and will continue to carry and support premium brands such as the WIRTGEN GROUP, Toro, Giant, Terramac, Tana, CBI, LaBounty, Etnyre, Bergmann Americas and more.

For more information, visit www.GroffTractor.com.

Today's top stories