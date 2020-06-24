GUCA Elects 2020-2021 President, Board Members

Michael Corbett

The Georgia Utility Contractors Association Inc. (GUCA) recently elected Michael Corbett, The Corbett Group LLC, Douglasville, Ga., as the 2020-2021 GUCA President at the 2020 GUCA Annual Conference in Amelia Island, Fla.

Corbett has served on the GUCA Board of Directors as 1st Vice President 2019-2020; 2nd Vice President 2018-2019; Secretary 2017-2018; and Board of Directors 2012-2016. He also has served on the GUCA Membership and PAC Committees.

He has won the GUCA Membership Contest recruiting 24 members over the last three leadership years: 2019-2020, 2018-2019, 2017-2018.

Corbett Construction was founded in 1968 in Vidalia, Ga., by Roger Corbett Sr. Under Corbett's direction the company was a heavy site development company until 1986. In 1986, Corbett Construction began operating in heavy infrastructure installation and rehabilitation.

Over the next few years, Corbett Construction performed work for various municipalities including The City of Vidalia, The City of Lyons, The City of Savannah and several other municipalities in the southeast Georgia area. In addition, Corbett Construction performed work for Southern Company at the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Power Plant in Baxley, Ga.

In 2001, Michael Corbett took over Corbett Construction and reorganized the company. He changed the name to The Corbett Group and relocated it to Atlanta, Ga.

The Corbett Group is a State of Georgia utility licensed firm specialized in construction of water and wastewater projects. The Corbett Group is a minority certified company in the City of Atlanta, surrounding counties and the state of South Carolina.

Corbett will serve with new elected GUCA Officers and Directors: 1st Vice President David Westrick, Ruby-Collins Inc.; 2nd Vice President Brian Burleigh, Dennis Taylor & Company Inc.; Secretary Chad Zeis, Gunter Construction Co. Inc.; Treasurer Bobby Touhy, Civil Site Services Inc.; Directors Ben Coggins, Coggins Construction Co. LLC; Kevin Courchaine, Legacy Water Group LLC; Mark Ezell, Blount Construction Co. Inc.; Jason Lee, Integral Municipal Services Corporation; Brad Proctor, Pyles Plumbing & Utility Contractors; Charity Rutlege, John D. Stephens Inc.; Kenya Simmons, T&J Industries Development And Contracting Inc.; Andy Smith, Sellers Contracting Services LLC; Jodi Zammit, Jecon; Andrew Bairstow, Bairstow Lifting Products; Will Wilson, McNeal, Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers; and Ex-Officio Joseph Webb, RDJE Inc.

For more information about GUCA, visit www.guca.com.