Bobby Touhy

The Georgia Utility Contractors Association Inc. (GUCA) presented Cherokee County resident Bobby Touhy, Civil Site Services Inc., with the GUCA Contractor Member of the Year for 2019-2020 at the 2020 GUCA Annual Conference in Amelia Island, Fla.

Gov. Brian Kemp also gave Touhy a commendation for his work and this award.

"GUCA contractor members are the backbone and foundation of the Association and the driving force behind the utility construction industry. This year, Bobby Touhy, Civil Site Services Inc., represents the GUCA Contractor of the Year who has risen to the occasion through his impeccable work ethic and commitment to GUCA and the utility construction industry," said GUCA Executive Director Vikki McReynolds Consiglio.

Touhy co-founded T.C.B. Construction Inc. in 1990, specializing in small commercial grading and underground utility projects. In 2001, he obtained his utility manager's license.

Touhy is now president of Civil Site Services, a utility contractor specializing in commercial development, multi-family housing and school projects. The company was founded by Ricky Harp in 1988 as Richard Harp Excavation. The company was rebranded in 2010 as Civil Site Services when Vicky Clontz was brought in as partner. The company has grown to more than 135 employees.

Civil Site Services has been an active and dedicated member of GUCA since 1996.

As an active GUCA member, Touhy has served as 2018-2019 Membership Committee Chairman, 2019-2020 PAC Committee Chairman and 2018-2020 GUCA Board of Directors. He has proven to be a leader in all his roles and leads by example by showing up and getting the job done.

"My affiliation with GUCA has been a very rewarding experience and I have been honored to develop meaningful relationships with so many leaders in the utility construction industry."

Touhy plans to continue working and growing Civil Site Services while remaining an active GUCA member and leader in the utility construction industry.

For more information about GUCA, visit www.guca.com.