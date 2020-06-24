--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

GUCA Presents Bobby Touhy With Contractor Member of the Year 2019-2020 Award

Wed June 24, 2020 - Southeast Edition
GUCA


Bobby Touhy
Bobby Touhy

The Georgia Utility Contractors Association Inc. (GUCA) presented Cherokee County resident Bobby Touhy, Civil Site Services Inc., with the GUCA Contractor Member of the Year for 2019-2020 at the 2020 GUCA Annual Conference in Amelia Island, Fla.

Gov. Brian Kemp also gave Touhy a commendation for his work and this award.

"GUCA contractor members are the backbone and foundation of the Association and the driving force behind the utility construction industry. This year, Bobby Touhy, Civil Site Services Inc., represents the GUCA Contractor of the Year who has risen to the occasion through his impeccable work ethic and commitment to GUCA and the utility construction industry," said GUCA Executive Director Vikki McReynolds Consiglio.

Touhy co-founded T.C.B. Construction Inc. in 1990, specializing in small commercial grading and underground utility projects. In 2001, he obtained his utility manager's license.

Touhy is now president of Civil Site Services, a utility contractor specializing in commercial development, multi-family housing and school projects. The company was founded by Ricky Harp in 1988 as Richard Harp Excavation. The company was rebranded in 2010 as Civil Site Services when Vicky Clontz was brought in as partner. The company has grown to more than 135 employees.

Civil Site Services has been an active and dedicated member of GUCA since 1996.

As an active GUCA member, Touhy has served as 2018-2019 Membership Committee Chairman, 2019-2020 PAC Committee Chairman and 2018-2020 GUCA Board of Directors. He has proven to be a leader in all his roles and leads by example by showing up and getting the job done.

"My affiliation with GUCA has been a very rewarding experience and I have been honored to develop meaningful relationships with so many leaders in the utility construction industry."

Touhy plans to continue working and growing Civil Site Services while remaining an active GUCA member and leader in the utility construction industry.

For more information about GUCA, visit www.guca.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Awards Georgia Georgia Utility Contractors Association GUCA