GUCA Presents Golden Pipe Engineering Award

Wed November 17, 2021 - Southeast Edition
GUCA


(L-R) are James Ethan Woodard, Josh Becker and Keith Rowe, all of RINDT Inc.
(L-R) are James Ethan Woodard, Josh Becker and Keith Rowe, all of RINDT Inc.

The Georgia Utility Contractors Association Inc. presented the GUCA Golden Pipe Engineering Award during the GUCA 2021 Fall Quarterly Meeting & Trade Show Nov. 4, 2021, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hamton, Ga.

The GUCA Golden Pipe Engineering Award is designed to recognize engineers who demonstrate the highest degree of merit and integrity for the utility construction industry.

RINDT company works as a team and has succeeded, for decades, by adhering to a stable set of values where clients, and their interests, are its top priority.

"RINDT designs follow our client's instructions, with a view to economics, long, useful life and ease of construction and maintenance. We take pride in the level of service we give and view ourselves as integral to our client's team. Most importantly, our view is long-term, and we always work with that in mind," the company said.

"Our final goal is to make our client's life easier by giving them the tools to communicate, build and maintain their vision."

RINDT's work with GUCA members on the Rottenwood Sewer Interceptor project helped it receive this prestigious award.

The Rottenwood Sewer Interceptor project consisted of approximately 5,100 linear ft. of 16 in. DIP gravity sewer and 2,020 linear ft. of 8 to 12 in. PVC and DIP gravity sewers. Installation methods included open trench and trenchless methods of installation.

Challenging job site conditions included four creek crossings and the installation of 360 linear ft. of 48 in. steel casing pipe crossing Interstate 75. Additionally, the abandonment and/or removal of existing aerial and buried gravity sewers and existing manholes was required to complete the job.

The company was nominated by GUCA member RDJE Inc., who stated because of its excellent knowledge and communications with the constructability of the project, it was a prime candidate. RDJE representatives went on to say RINDT was quick with response and decision making to help meet and solve changing conditions throughout the project.

For more information about GUCA, visit www.guca.com.




