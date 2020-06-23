--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
GUCA Presents Harris Stokes With 2019-2020 Committee Chairman of the Year Award

Tue June 23, 2020 - Southeast Edition
GUCA


2019-2020 GUCA President Joe Webb (L), RDJE Inc., and Harris Stokes. Harris Stokes

The Georgia Utility Contractors Association Inc. (GUCA) presented Spalding County resident Harris Stokes, Crawford Grading & Pipeline Inc., with the GUCA Committee Chairman of the Year for 2019-2020 at the 2020 GUCA Annual Conference in Amelia Island, Fla.

His devotion to the association in the past year helped him achieve this prestigious member award.

"GUCA committees are an integral part of the association. The service of a committee chairman requires focus, hard work and dedication. This year's GUCA Committee Chairman of the Year, Harris Stokes, Crawford Grading & Pipeline Inc., exemplified these fine traits with his committee service," said GUCA Executive Director Vikki McReynolds Consiglio.

Harris Stokes

For the last 20 years, Harris has been an employee with Crawford Grading & Pipeline, a utility construction company located in Luthersville, Ga., and founded more than 30 years ago.

As Industry Relations Committee Chairman, Harris's motto "Never Give Up, It May Get Worse" serves as the pulse behind his grit and hard work for the utility construction industry. He has been instrumental in helping GUCA bring to the attention of GDOT a need for utility line item relocation requests on project bidding.

For more information about GUCA, visit www.guca.com.



Read more about...

Awards Georgia Georgia Utility Contractors Association GUCA