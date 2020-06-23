--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
GUCA Presents Smith Peck With Associate Member of the Year for 2019-2020 Award

Tue June 23, 2020 - Southeast Edition
GUCA


Smith Peck
Smith Peck

The Georgia Utility Contractors Association Inc. (GUCA) presented Cobb County resident Smith Peck, HUB International, with the GUCA Associate Member of the Year for 2019-2020 at the 2020 GUCA Annual Conference in Amelia Island, Fla.

Peck's devotion to the association in the past year helped him achieve this prestigious member award. Gov. Brian Kemp also gave Peck a commendation for his work and this award.

"GUCA associate members are essential to the success and growth of the association and the utility construction industry. They are there for utility contractors whether the services needed are equipment purchases, legal counsel, financial services or insurance services. GUCA associate members take pride in their work and many of them become leaders within the association.

"The 2019-2020 GUCA Associate of the Year, Smith Peck, HUB International, has exhibited the strongest qualities of fellowship and leadership for an associate member this past year," said GUCA Executive Director Vikki McReynolds Consiglio.

"Growing up in the '80s, the Georgia Utility Contractors Association was a meaningful organization that helped create many fond memories for me as I had the privilege to attend many of the GUCA annual conferences with my parents.

"Many longtime GUCA members may recognize the 'Peck' name as I am the son of the infamous Yancey salesman, Bob Peck, and his animated wife Roz.

"I was allowed to tag along to the various conferences and witness firsthand how GUCA members came together; it was like a big family reunion."

Peck works for HUB International as vice president, employee benefits. In 2017, GUCA member Strack Inc., recruited Smith and his company, HUB International, to join GUCA. Upon joining, Smith began reconnecting with GUCA and its members and reestablished old friendships and has made many new ones along the way. Since becoming an active member, Smith has seen first-hand the critical role GUCA plays in fighting for and protecting the utility construction industry.

Peck and his wife Julie founded "The Jackson Smith Peck Children's Foundation" in memory of their son, Jack. Their first community project was to build a covered shelter/retreat area to enhance the playground where their son Jackson attended preschool.

"After completing the playground shelter and other worthy projects over the years, we now clearly understand how our communities ‘needs are great, but the workers are few'. In light of that, we began to partner with other likeminded ‘non profits' that we believe are serving children and families with excellence."

As a GUCA member, Peck has served on the Golf Committee, Real Estate Subcommittee and Board of Directors. Peck is an active member as he attends many GUCA events and functions and recruits other industry professionals to become GUCA members.

"Being allowed to serve on the 2019-2020 GUCA board was both an honor and a privilege. I am genuinely grateful to be chosen by GUCA President Joe Webb to be GUCA's Associate of the Year."

For more information about GUCA, visit www.guca.com.



