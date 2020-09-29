--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
GUCA Work Ready Program Graduation

Tue September 29, 2020 - Southeast Edition
GUCA

GUCA Work Ready Graduates James Ross and Francis Kwafo, received their Certificate of Completion and Safety Certifications, with Connecting Henry Staff. Francis Kwafo is utilizing his newly aquired blueprint reading skills on the job site. James Ross is locating underground utilities before excavation begins.


Georgia Utility Contractors Association Inc. (GUCA) hosted the inaugural GUCA Work Ready Program Graduation in collaboration with Connecting Henry Inc. at the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, Sept. 24, 2020.

GUCA's Work Ready Program is a 10-week training program that includes 150 hours of classroom and worksite training that trains students in the safety and intrinsic parts of the underground utility construction industry.

GUCA member Diversified Utility Services LLC hired Francis Kwafo and James Ross, who were enrolled in Connecting Henry's Working to Achieve Greatness (S.W.A.G.) program, to gain on the job field experience and explore a career in utility construction.

Part of the classroom training included certifications for students in Competent Person Excavation and Competent Person Confined Space Entry; CPR, First Aid and AED Training; Pipelayer 1 & 2 Program; Flagging Program; Utility Damage Prevention; OSHA 10-Hour Construction Basic Safety Course; and, Southern Company Gas Plastic Pipe Fusing Techniques.

GUCA Executive Director Vikki Consiglio said, "This year we partnered with Connecting Henry's SWAG program in hopes to help with the utility construction industry's workforce needs and to give those looking for a 'CAREER' the chance to succeed in that endeavor. In doing so, we were successful in helping students sign on and sign up for a career in utility construction."

For more information, visit www.guca.com.



Education Georgia Georgia Utility Contractors Association