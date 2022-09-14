Plans are being finalized for Habitat for Humanity of South Central Jersey (SCNJ) to soon begin construction on 10 new affordable housing units for Bordentown Township, south of Trenton.

The new development will be constructed on Thorntown and Crosswicks Road, according to Bordentown Township Administrator Michael Theokas.

CentralJersey.com, a regional New Jersey online news service, noted Sept. 13 that as part of the town's affordable housing policy with the state and Burlington County, the community struck a partnership deal with Habitat SCNJ more than a year ago to create affordable housing units for present and future Bordentown residents.

Township officials later identified Thorntown Lane and Crosswicks Road as a possible corridor to utilize for its affordable housing operation and bought three properties that were on sale in the area. Bordentown then demolished those properties to create land space that Habitat for Humanity now owns.

Theokas told the news outlet that the township has worked "hand and glove" with Habitat SCNJ throughout the process to help the organization create a plan to build five duplex buildings, providing a total of 10 homes for prospective families.

"The Township Committee is really proud and happy to have partnered with Habitat for Humanity," he said. "[We are] very committed and focused on the inclusion of affordable housing and helping families own their own homes. We also look forward to bringing in 10 families to our community."

To be known as the "Bordentown Residential Development," half of the homes will be for low-income families, with the five units going to families that are considered to have a moderate-income.

Each of the five duplex buildings will be two-story modular homes with three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms and will include a pocket park for families of three to six people, CentralJersey.com noted.

Project is Habitat SCNJ's Largest So Far

Habitat SCNJ Chief Development Officer Annie Fox said the Bordentown Residential Development is, to date, the "biggest" project that the organization has built.

"We build homes all over that are affordable to owners and do not exceed 30 percent of their monthly income," she explained. "Bordentown Township has been a great town to partner with. [It] has been very receptive to [building these affordable homes]."

Habitat SCNJ will be receiving applications for the Bordentown Residential Development until the end of September, Fox said, adding that potential families must meet three criteria to be considered for placement:

Provide verification that their current housing is overcrowded, unaffordable, dangerous, unhealthy, temporary or otherwise substandard.

Meet the required financial categories as a household and be able to pay the monthly fees during their duration in the home.

Possess a willingness to work with Habitat for Humanity SCNJ and volunteer sweat-equity hours toward their home.

"We want hard working families that are willing to put the time in to get the extra help they need [to own their home]," explained Fox. "We're not giving these houses to people for free."

All eligibility requirements are available under the Affordable Housing section on the Bordentown Township's website, Theokas added.

As construction of the new Bordentown Residential Development nears, he said the township expects many volunteers from his community and local municipalities to help aid Habitat SCNJ with completing the construction of the affordable housing units.

"Things are really moving. We're very excited," he said.

Habitat SCNJ is an independent affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, which operates through local affiliates to ensure that all functions of the organization have maximum relevance and impact on individual communities.

In January, the affiliate changed its name to reflect its expanded service area, which covers Burlington, Mercer, Atlantic and parts of Middlesex counties.

For more information, visit www.HabitatSCNJ.org.

