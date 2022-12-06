Large slope angles and powerful drives guarantee that the compactors in the HC series achieve excellent compaction on uneven and steep terrain — even on inclines over 60 percent.

Hamm is presenting new compactors in the HC series for earthworks. Due to a platform strategy, the compaction specialist fulfills the specific requirements regarding national legislation across the world.

The models for Europe, North America and the other EPA Tier III and EU Stage V/EPA Tier IV markets offer high compaction power, a sustainable machine design, as well as exemplary ergonomics and comfort. What's more, these compactors are already "digital-ready" due to a variety of interfaces, and are therefore fit for the digital construction site of the future.

One Platform For All Markets

The newly developed HC series from Hamm is replacing the compactors from the 3000 series and H series. The manufacturer has developed a uniform platform, offering models with an operating weight from 24,251 to 55,116 lbs. globally. The drum width on all models is 84.3 in.

The power of the diesel engine is 85 to 160 kW, depending on the weight. A new frame concept creates more tank volume. The compactors can therefore hold up to 88.8 gal. of fuel.

Hamm is opening up an unusually wide spectrum of applications due to options such as the dozer blade in various sales variants and a vibration plate. Hamm has the C models in all weight classes in its range for uses in difficult, steep terrain. Their gradeability is significantly increased due to an improved drum gear, improved hydrostatic drive, automatic Traction Control and a no-spin axle.

Great Power, Economical in Continuous Operation

Due to new approaches in machine management, the HC series achieves increased overall performance, while also making savings.

The HAMMTRONIC and integrated ECO mode ensure that the rollers work as often as possible in the economical partial-load range. The speed is reduced for this — but, due to a large travel pump and electronic hill-start assist, this is achieved without compromising the power.

Overall, this concept saves fuel and reduces the noise and exhaust gas emissions. With the optional automatic engine stop, the energy consumption can be reduced even further, the manufacturer said.

New Front Vehicle, Greater Steering Angle

A new design for the front vehicle and scraper provides significantly increased clearance at the drum. This prevents material accumulations, meaning that cleaning work is correspondingly seldom required.

For the steering, a new cast articulated joint with articulated joint lock allows for a greater steering and swing angle with improved kinematics. In addition, due to the optimized weight distribution in combination with the Traction Control, the gradeability is increased.

Hamm also is making improvements to the compaction force: The centrifugal force is increased by up to 15 percent in comparison with previous models, and the static linear load is as high as 451.6 lbs/in.

Comfortable Workstation

Hamm has increased the high level of operator comfort in the cab yet further with numerous storage compartments, over 20 percent more tread and around 30 percent more volume, less vibration load and a reduced noise level.

A new heating and air-conditioning system, the Easy Drive operating concept, the comfortable steering as well as a modern ventilation design round off the comfort offered by well-conceived construction machinery. Furthermore, Hamm offers new special equipment for seat rotation increased by 70 degrees.

There also is the option to incorporate an auxiliary heater. On the compactors with open platform, drivers benefit from modified guiding of cooling air for the engine: Fresh air is taken in from above behind the operator's platform and the hot exhaust air is discharged via the machine's rear end, meaning the heated air does not hinder the driver.

Great Visibility During Day, Night

Due to this design, Hamm has improved visibility even further. Here, the design of the engine hood with a view channel in particular allows for a clear view to the rear. When it's dark, the optionally installable 10-way lighting with economical LED lights ensures sufficient light in all work situations.

The exterior rear-view mirrors are installed to be low-vibration and can be adjusted from the operator's platform. An additional mirror with proximity detection improves the view of the immediate environment.

After switching off the machine, the Coming Home function provides additional safety as the light remains switched on for a brief period before the spotlights are deactivated automatically.

Equipped for Digital Construction Site

The HC series is well-prepared for the quality and communication requirements of the future. The "Smart Doc" app, which was developed by Hamm, graphically displays all of the key compaction parameters as well as the compaction progress, and logs the measured rigidity as well as the position data. Due to this app, even inexperienced drivers can immediately see which areas have been sufficiently compacted and which areas still require compaction.

Hamm also already offers the option of integrating systems for avoiding collisions with a PDS (proximity detection system) interface. Furthermore, the process data can be communicated to third-party systems via a standardized interface.

Maintenance With JDLink Telematics System

Hamm offers the JDLink telematics system for maintenance and servicing, but also for applications planning. It visualizes the performance data of the rollers in a compact overview in real time. In addition to live data such as fuel consumption, fill levels or engine load, position data, error messages and service intervals also can be called up at any time and from any location.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

