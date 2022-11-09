Visitors to bauma 2022 had the chance to see the HD 12e VO (with vibration and oscillation drums) and the HD 12e OT (combination roller with oscillation) for themselves. The compaction parameters and operation are identical to the diesel engine models.

Hamm has presented its first fully electric battery-driven tandem rollers. The models form part of the HD CompactLine series and will initially be available for the European market.

Some models are fitted with oscillation drums, including the world's first e-combination rollers featuring oscillation. Not only is compacting with these models emission-free, it's also ultra-quiet, according to the manufacturer.

With eight electric rollers in the compact class, Hamm's launch represents a milestone for the compaction industry. The HD 10e model (drum width: 39.4 in., operating weight: 5,512 lbs.; and the HD 12e model (drum width: 47.2 in., operating weight: 5,953 lbs. boast the same compaction power as their combustion engine counterparts, but produce zero emissions. Compared to the diesel machines, they save around 22 lbs. CO2 every hour of operation. The e-rollers are operated in exactly the same way as the other models in the HD CompactLine series.

Low-Voltage System Delivers Energy for Whole Day

One Li-ion battery (capacity 23.4 kWh) provides the energy for the travel, steering and vibration or oscillation drives via a 48-V system. Staff do not require any specialist training or qualifications to operate the low-voltage system.

The battery can be charged via a rapid-charge plug (400 V, CEE) or a standard plug (230 V, earthed adapter). To charge the battery from 0 percent to 100 percent takes around 4 hours (400 V) or approximately 7.5 hours (230 V). The battery is designed to operate in ambient temperatures of up to 45 C and provides enough energy for one typical work day.

Energy-Saving Drives

The vibration or oscillation unit is driven by electric means only via specially designed, compact synchronous motors. As a result, the efficiency rating more than doubles and the energy demand reduces accordingly too.

The electric drive motor and steering motor power a hydraulic system. All e-components require no maintenance and offer impressively high torque. The concept ensures the power is always available to deliver peak performance on demand. Furthermore, a large portion of the braking energy is fed back into the system by means of regeneration.

HAMMTRONIC On Board

The HAMMTRONIC control system monitors and controls the components of the zero-emissions rollers. Combined with the electronic driving levers, this makes the machine extremely easy to control with precision. Speed ramping also is implemented to ensure smooth accelerating and braking maneuvers.

Sustainable Overall Concept

Hamm has fine-tuned every aspect of the e-rollers to preserve resources. For example, the models feature an automatic electric motor stop as standard. This deactivates all functions when the machine is idling, thereby reserving precious battery capacity.

When ECO mode is selected, the control limits the working speed. This also saves energy, as does the LED lighting, which is fitted as standard.

The innovative steering control also helps to conserve energy: in the parking position, it uses no energy at all. The steering motor does not switch on until the electric driving lever is actuated. Then the machine steers with sensitive responsiveness and an adaptive energy supply with no additional effort.

Combination E-Rollers With Oscillation

Four of the e-models feature oscillation drums, two of which are combination rollers. This is where the already quiet oscillation meets with the quiet e-drive. The result of this is quiet compaction machines that produce no emissions and cause very few vibrations in the surrounding area, according to the manufacturer.

They are ideal for compacting in noise-sensitive and vibration-sensitive areas, such as near hospitals or historical buildings.

Low Maintenance

All electrical components in the e-rollers are completely maintenance-free. The extensive electrification reduces the oil volume by more than 70 percent.

Across the entire system, there are very few wear parts that need to be greased or that could suffer from abrasion. This means there are few service points on the e-rollers compared with the diesel counterparts. The operating hours registered also are lower than on the diesel-engined models, because the operating hour meter is not activated until the driving lever is moved.

Available From 2023

At bauma 2022, Hamm displayed two models: The HD 12e VO, a tandem roller with one vibration drum and one oscillation drum, and the HD 12e OT, a combination roller with oscillation. The first electric models are scheduled for delivery in spring 2023 to those regions where the EU Stage V exhaust emission standard currently applies. Many of these countries provide government grants to assist with the purchase of fully electric construction machinery as well as the development of the necessary charging infrastructure.

