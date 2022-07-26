Chris Giannaris with JA San Diego students. (Hawthorne Cat photo)

Hawthorne Cat, the exclusive Cat equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, hosted the Junior Achievement of San Diego County (JA San Diego) students from Lincoln High School on June 28, 2022 at Hawthorne's corporate headquarters as part of San Diego Foundation's Summer Enrichment Program.

The JA San Diego students participated in Hawthorne's Job Shadow Program, which is part of the company's Community Outreach Program. Students were shown what the core business was about and how other supporting departments, including marketing, parts, service, information technology, credit and accounting, helped run the company. The students also learned about different career opportunities available to them.

The San Diego Foundation recently awarded $12.3 million in grants to 90 local nonprofit organizations, including JA San Diego, offering hundreds of summer enrichment programs to San Diego Unified School District students benefiting from academic and socio-emotional development opportunities through another summer session of Level Up SD, in partnership with San Diego Unified School District.

About Junior Achievement of San Diego County

Junior Achievement of San Diego County (JA San Diego) empowers young people to own their economic success through Common Core-aligned K-12 programs focused on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. These programs enable students to make a connection between what they learn in school and how it can be applied in the real world — enhancing its relevance and increasing students' awareness of the value of education, the importance of planning for the future and the impact of their decisions.

For more information, visit https://jasandiego.org/ to learn more.

About Hawthorne Cat

Hawthorne Cat is the authorized dealer of Cat construction and power equipment in San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa. Hawthorne sells, rents, provides parts and service, training and emission solutions to various industries including general building construction, landscaping, marine, paving and power generation. For more on Hawthorne Cat, visit www.hawthornecat.com.

