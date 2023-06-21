Hayden-Murphy’s Randy Schmoll has been promoted to sales rep in northwestern Minnesota and North Dakota sales in addition to his role as rental manager.

Hayden-Murphy Equipment of Minneapolis, Minn., announced it has promoted Randy Schmoll to sales representative of northwestern Minnesota and North Dakota in addition to his role as rental manager, and has promoted Ty Carstedt as its new rental coordinator.

Schmoll has 15 years of experience as a diesel mechanic and for five years has served as Hayden-Murphy's rental manager. He also has 15 years of fleet management and years of hands-on crane experience.

"I look forward to future relationship development and will do so with integrity," said Schmoll.

Carstedt will be working in the Minneapolis location and working with Schmoll to expand Hayden-Murphy's rental department business. Carstedt has been with Hayden-Murphy for six years working as a parts specialist.

"This latest addition will help with our extensive rental business," said John Beasley, general manager. "We now have someone in place for sales in our expanded territory in northern Minnesota and North Dakota." CEG

Today's top stories