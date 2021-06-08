Equipmentdown-arrow
Hayden-Murphy Prepares to Open Proctor, Minn., Facility

Tue June 08, 2021 - Midwest Edition #12
CEG/Hayden-Murphy


Hayden-Murphy’s new location will include service, parts, rental and sales under one roof, with a staff that will be ready to service all the company’s product lines. On June 24, the Hayden-Murphy team will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Twin Ports facility — 329 2nd St. Industrial Building 145, Proctor, Minn.

On June 24, the Hayden-Murphy team will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Twin Ports facility — 329 2nd St. Industrial Building 145, Proctor, Minn.

The new location will include service, parts, rental and sales under one roof, with a staff that will be ready to service all the company's product lines, which include Manitowoc, Grove, Tadano, Wirtgen, Vögele, Hamm, Kleeman, Allied Construction Products, Link-Belt Excavators, GOMACO, Ecoverse, Fuchs, Manitou, Rammer and Shuttlelift.

"We will be able to be more efficient and make sure our customers are taken care of, whether it be service, parts, rental or sales," said John Beasley, general manager of sales and operations of Hayden-Murphy. "Additional locations create more opportunity for both H-M and our customers."

Hayden-Murphy's trained staff will be ready to fulfill its customers' diverse heavy construction equipment needs as the new facility allows work to be done on all its product lines and offers any part that is needed. The company will be stocking the most common parts, but can usually have a part delivered the next day.

Hayden-Murphy is committed in following its company values that are the central, underlying philosophies that guide the business and its employees.

"As we grow through the years and watch this ever-changing industry, we know that what we do everyday determines our reputation and the level of success we achieve. We at Hayden-Murphy commit to these values," said Beasley.

Hayden-Murphy Values
  • Attitude — You have the choice every day in every situation how you act and respond.
  • Respect — Always treat others in a respectful manner, regardless of the situation.
  • Integrity — Be ethical and honest in all your dealings.
  • Communication — Help others help you.
  • Accountability — Own the challenge and respond with a sense of urgency.
  • Teamwork — Work toward company solutions. CEG



Read more about...

