Hayden-Murphy Equipment of Minneapolis, Minn., announced the promotion of Dale Schultz to product support manager as John Kolesar retires.

Schultz, a 28-year veteran of Hayden-Murphy, has 32 years in the industry and 26 years of maintenance and repair of complex cranes and heavy equipment. He holds certificates as GMK specialist, Manitowoc service tech and crane inspection. Schultz has traveled far and wide to service customers — Africa, Jamaica, Panama and Germany — to name a few. He has taught the next generation of service technicians by training classes at Dakota County Technical College, a public two-year technical college in Rosemount, Minn.

Schultz is responsible for the following product lines: Wirtgen, Hamm, Vogele, Kleemann, Link-Belt, Fuchs, Manitou, GOMACO, Yanmar, Rammer, Deutz and Scania.

John Kolesar began his career with Hayden-Murphy in 1989 as service manager on the earthmoving side of the business.

Hayden-Murphy thanks Kolesar for his decades of service as a well-respected manager and congratulates him on his retirement, wishing him the best. CEG

