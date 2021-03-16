Equipmentdown-arrow
Hayden Murphy, Wirtgen Experts Host Four Paving Seminars in Minn., Wis.

Tue March 16, 2021 - Midwest Edition #6
CEG


Tim Kowalski of Hamm Compaction makes a presentation at the paving seminar.
Tim Kowalski of Hamm Compaction makes a presentation at the paving seminar.
Ken Boehm of Hayden Murphy is ready for one of the paving seminars held at the Renaissance Hotel in Bloomington, Minn. Paving contractors attended Hayden Murphy's paving seminar in Bloomington, Minn.

With the paving season in Minnesota just around the corner, Hayden Murphy and Wirtgen teamed up to offer four seminars to demonstrate techniques on how to deliver a high-quality, finished asphalt project. Training, designed for operators, foremen, supervisors and owners in commercial and mainline paving, was held in Bloomington and Alexandria, Minn., as well as in Superior, Wis.

Rideability, density and thermal/aggregate segregation are areas of focus from various state and local agencies. It is becoming increasingly important that contractors meet and even exceed these metrics, as it matters to their bottom line.

Experts, including Laikram Narsingh, applications/technology specialist of Vogele, explained industry best practices on pavers and compactors, such as the principles of the free-floating screed; how to manage forces that hold the screed to grade; and the impact of segregation. To better acknowledge the machine and how to make the most of time and effort, attendees were shown how to make the proper adjustments and checks.

An important area of discussion was how to match the best machine to the job, depending on surface area, depth of lift and characteristics of the mix. The seminars also covered the use of thermal image and 3D paving; basics of compaction; rolling patterns/roller selection; smoothness and compaction solutions; and intelligent compaction.

Due to pandemic regulations Hayden Murphy hosted to capacity — 102 total attendees — while respecting the ongoing concern of COVID-19.

"Companies appreciated the off-season training and responded well with questions and positive feedback," said event organizer and presenter Phil Laumann, technical service specialist of Hayden Murphy, Bloomington Minn. CEG




