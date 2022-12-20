John Kolesar (L), service manager of Hayden-Murphy, congratulates Adam Hoffbeck on becoming a master technician. (Hayden-Murphy photo)

Hayden-Murphy announced Adam Hoffbeck, service technician of the Bloomington, Minn., location, has become a Master Technician, making him proficient across Wirtgen Group's entire road construction line. The line encompasses Kleemann, Hamm, Wirtgen and Vögele brands. Hoffbeck is one of only 13 Master Technicians in the country.

"We are incredibly proud of Adam for becoming one of thirteen Master Technicians across the country," said Don Knackstedt, president of Hayden-Murphy. "His hard work and dedication have paved the way for his success. Adam is a vital part of our team and continues to help make Hayden-Murphy an exceptional company."

More than 500 technicians are currently enrolled in Wirtgen's Master Technician Program. It required Hoffbeck to have more than 350 hours of training and pass more than 60 mandatory classes. He has completed more than 70 classes with Wirtgen to date.

"I am excited for the new opportunities that come with the title Master Technician," said Hoffbeck. "This will help benefit our customers and Hayden-Murphy with any service work needed."

Hayden-Murphy plans to add two additional Master Technicians to its organization in 2023.

For more information, visit www.hayden-murphy.com. CEG

Today's top stories